This popular small-business grant is expiring soon. SBA says to apply ASAP.

If you are an entrepreneur, you are probably very excited to open your own company. It doesn’t matter what line of work you are in, if you have something good to offer society, you should follow your dreams and do your very best to succeed. However, in today’s world, you simply can’t succeed without a starting capital. Unfortunately, not everyone has a lot of money just laying on their bank accounts. Most aspiring entrepreneurs have to apply for small business loans. If you’re one of those people, you’ve come to the right blog post. Here are the essential things you need to do before you apply for a small business loan.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO