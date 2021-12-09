Fair Grounds Results Thursday December 9th, 2021

The Mississinewa High School Rocket League esports team placed second in the state finals on Tuesday evening against South Dearborn High School’s two-time champion team. Rocket League is a game of rocket-propelled soccer that involves geometric angles and physics while still being a video game version of soccer. The...
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Nysier Brooks scored all 12 of his points in the second half to spark Mississippi to a 62-52 victory over Middle Tennessee on Wednesday night. Brooks sat out the final seven minutes of the first half with two fouls but finished 5-of-6 shooting with seven rebounds and provided the points for a pair of Rebel runs in the second half that kept Ole Miss (7-3) in control.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland scored 21 points, Isaac Okoro added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers won their fifth straight game, a 124-89 rout of the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Ricky Rubio had seven points and a season-high 12 assists, and Dean Wade scored 16 points for Cleveland,...
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell played a nearly perfect second half to keep Utah’s winning streak going, though he has bigger goals than regular-season victories. “We are holding ourselves to a higher standard because we’ve done this in the regular season. We need to be good enough to take that next step,” Mitchell said.
