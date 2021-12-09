Jets' Wilson feeling more comfortable in 'second year'

NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Wilson bounced a few passes, sailed a few others over receivers' heads — and his eyes were all over the place. The New York Jets rookie quarterback followed up perhaps his best performance in the pros with one of his worst. He wasn't helped by a handful of drops, either. But taking a step back this late in the season is a troubling development.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- After every game, win or lose, Zach Wilson ventures over to the defensive side of the New York Jets' locker room, where he checks in with the guys on the other side of the ball -- a veteran move by the rookie quarterback. On Sunday, he delivered a mea culpa.
Per ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg, Bills QB Josh Allen said his foot is “quite a bit better” than it was Sunday when he needed a walking boot after the game: “As of now, It feels pretty good.”. Accuracy wasn’t necessarily an issue for Jets first-round QB Zach...
The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa have been together for years, but this Thanksgiving marked a special one for the couple, who celebrated their first as husband and wife. On Saturday, Marissa shared a series of snapshots from Thursday, which featured the newlyweds enjoying Thanksgiving with their loved ones at home.
We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has said that Tony Elliott is like a son to him, and Elliott certainly feels he has a father-son bond with Swinney as well. “He is like a father to me,” Elliott said on (...)
Deion Sanders apparently wishes he had a gold-digger-dodging sensei like Brittany Renner back when he was in college because he said he would be about $20 million richer than he currently is if he knew the game off the field as well as he knew it on the field.
Just over a week ago, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly shocked the football world by leaving the Fighting Irish for LSU. In the time since he left, Kelly has been making numerous changes to the LSU coaching staff. On Tuesday afternoon, another one of his reported moves is making headlines.
On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
The Kansas City Chiefs look like they should be fairly confident in the first few layers of talent in the backfield, but general manager Brett Veach is always looking for further depth and potential prospects, which is why they recently hosted running back Brendan Knox for a free agent workout, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.
Mac Jones used the Patriots’ bye week for some R&R with his biggest supporter, girlfriend Sophie Scott. Over the weekend, Scott posted a photo of the couple on Instagram, revealing they enjoyed a “staycation.”. “Much needed relaxing weekend,” Scott shared in a separate Instagram Story, also detailing how...
Urban Meyer has been fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had the news first. After 13 games, a 2-11 record and a season marred by controversy, embarrassments and missteps, Meyer's NFL experiment has ended. Jaguars owner Shad Khan issued the following statement:. The firing comes hours after...
Kurt Benkert’s wife passed the vibe check. On Tuesday, the Packers backup quarterback shared a funny text from his wife after Sunday’s 45-30 win. For the first time in four NFL seasons, Benkert dressed for the game and saw his first NFL action. The 26-year-old played two snaps, kneeling both times to seal the Packers’ win. After his career-high in playing time, Benkert got a notification from his wife.
Lane Kiffin isn’t buying Brian Kelly’s latest attempt to gain popularity in Louisiana. Kelly spoke at an LSU men’s basketball game against Ohio on December 1. He told Tigers fans how excited he and his family are to be a part of LSU — but something was off. His typical northeast United States inflection quickly became much more southern. The disingenuous accent caused many people to poke fun, including Ole Miss coach Kiffin.
Along with his records, Super Bowl wins and individual accolades, Tom Brady's peerless longevity is one of the things that will be part of his legacy long after he retires, assuming the 44-year-old ever does decide to hang up his cleats. Brady attributes at least part of his longevity to...
The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
Cleveland defeated Baltimore 24-22 on Sunday afternoon, but it should have never been that close. Browns once held a lead of 24-9 heading into the fourth quarter until the Ravens scored two straight touchdowns and then had a chance to win it. Following the game Baker Mayfield said, “We got...
Comments / 0