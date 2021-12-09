Savarese's history with NYCFC dates back to Cosmos days

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer's regular season will start earlier than ever before in 2022 so play is wrapped up before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar. Eighteen teams will begin play on Feb. 26. The final day of the regular season, known as Decision Day, is set for Oct. 9.
DENVER (AP) — U.S. sports leagues are seeing rapidly increasing COVID-19 outbreaks with dozens of players in health and safety protocols, amid an ongoing surge by the delta variant of the coronavirus and rising cases of the highly transmissible omicron mutation. Both the NBA and NHL have had to...
LONDON (AP) — Brentford manager Thomas Frank wants the upcoming round of English Premier League fixtures to be postponed to allow clubs to deal with coronavirus outbreaks. Frank was informed midway through his news conference on Thursday, ahead of Brentford's away match at Southampton on Saturday, of four more cases of the coronavirus among players and staff at the club. That took the total to 13.
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich is already well on course for a record-extending 10th consecutive Bundesliga title. The Bavarian powerhouse is assured of leading the standings at the halfway stage of the season for the unofficial title of “autumn champion” and there doesn't seem to be anyone capable of stopping the team from finishing at the top at the end of the season.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Even the biggest games were on tape-delay. Anyone who sat through what the NBA had to offer in the 1970s could see this was a league that struggled with the spotlight. If there was a decade when the NBA, which turned 75 this season, nearly...
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks and a former player who said he was sexually assaulted by an assistant coach have settled a lawsuit that eviscerated the franchise's once-sterling reputation and shook up the NHL, bringing questions about the sport's culture back to the forefront. The confidential settlement was...
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — N’Faly Dante scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds, De'Vion Harmon added 17 points and Oregon coasted to a 96-71 win over Portland on Wednesday night. Quincy Guerrier scored 17 points and Will Richardson 16 with six rebounds and six assists for the Ducks...
The Mississinewa High School Rocket League esports team placed second in the state finals on Tuesday evening against South Dearborn High School’s two-time champion team. Rocket League is a game of rocket-propelled soccer that involves geometric angles and physics while still being a video game version of soccer. The...
LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace and Southampton, two of the Premier League's draw specialists, could not be separated in an entertaining 2-2 stalemate at Selhurst Park on Wednesday. Wilfried Zaha fired the hosts into a second-minute lead but James Ward-Prowse — with another perfect free kick into the top...
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell played a nearly perfect second half to keep Utah’s winning streak going, though he has bigger goals than regular-season victories. “We are holding ourselves to a higher standard because we’ve done this in the regular season. We need to be good enough to take that next step,” Mitchell said.
BERLIN (AP) — Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund beat last-place Greuther Fürth 3-0 on Wednesday, preventing Bayern Munich from stretching its Bundesliga lead any further. Haaland took his tally to 13 goals in 10 league appearances and kept Dortmund six points behind Bayern with just over...
DALLAS (AP) — Rookie Austin Reaves swished a 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds left in overtime to give the Los Angeles Lakers a 107-104 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Reaves’ basket, his fifth from behind the arc, was the only Lakers basket in overtime scored by someone...
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 19 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks while top-ranked South Carolina dominated the boards to beat No. 15 Duke 55-46 on Wednesday night. South Carolina finished with a 44-26 rebounding advantage that included 19-6 on the offensive glass, leading to a 17-4...
CLEVELAND (AP) — Rockets coach Stephen Silas was treated for dehydration in the locker room after leaving the court during their game against the Cavaliers on Wednesday night. Silas motioned to assistant coach John Lucas to take over the team as he walked off the floor late in the...
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gabe Vincent hit a key 3-pointer in the fourth quarter and scored 26 points, Duncan Robinson had 21 points, and the short-handed Miami Heat built a 23-point lead and held on to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 101-96 on Wednesday night. Kyle Lowry added 14 points for...
