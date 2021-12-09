ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Holly, NJ

Mount Holly man, 70, gets prison term for stealing from trust fund

By Jim Walsh, Burlington County Times
 6 days ago
CAMDEN - A 70-year-old Mount Holly man has received a 42-month prison term for stealing from a trust meant to benefit a person with disabilities.

Eugene Young diverted almost $360,000 between December 2017 and June 2019, said the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Jersey.

He used the funds to pay for travel and entertainment expenses, a charging document said.

Young also tapped the trust, which at one point held more than $1 million, to buy furniture, vehicles and groceries, it added.

The trust was established to help a person living at an institution in Morris County, according to a charging document.

Young diverted the cash after a trustee appointed him to serve as their agent, the federal prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Crime:High school student slain in Willingboro was an innocent victim, police say

Local:Mount Laurel police asks public's help in finding child

He allegedly used a debit card to tap the trust for more than 650 purchases and about 200 ATM withdrawals. the statement said.

Young wrote checks to himself on the trust's accounts, signing them with the trustee's name. He also cashed portions of annuity checks and made other withdrawals for his own benefit, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Young previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud before U.S. District Judge Joseph Rodriguez in Camden.

Rodriguez, who sentenced Young Thursday, also ordered him to pay restitution for the diverted funds.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Support local journalism with a subscription.

