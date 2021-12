Valor is an in-game currency that allows you to access a long list of unlocks in Halo Infinite while you're doing the main campaign. As you fight against the Banished in the story missions, you'll be rewarded with Valor for your deeds, which can then be spent to unlock weapons, vehicles and more. It's vital to know the best way to obtain this as early as possible to get the most out of your expeditions.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO