Aberdeen, MD

Aberdeen High School Students Stage Walk Out Over Alleged Sexual Assaults

By Cristina Mendez
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 6 days ago

ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — A group of Aberdeen High School students organized a walkout Wednesday morning to draw attention to allegations of sexual harassment and assault students claim happened on and off school grounds.

“This is very, very important to all of us,” student Lydia Wuechner said.

Students first gathered by the front door of the school on Paradise Road before the group made their way towards the welcome sign by the entrance. There, students shared alleged harassment and assault incidents some had experienced.

Teal and purple handprints were painted much of their clothing. The colors represent sexual assault awareness and prevention.

“We don’t consent to any of this. None of us want to be inappropriately touched,” said student Amaya Brown.

On Wednesday, Harford County Public Schools spokesperson Jillian Lader said “school administrators are acknowledging the repercussions and effects the allegations have had on the school and want to ensure students know they are there to support them and ensure their safety.”

The walkout comes just days after some students started to circulate a flyer that accused three male students of sexual harassment and assault. The statement called for the school to “get their students under control.”

“There was names associated on that flyer and as a result, one of those individuals that was named on the flyer was assaulted,” said Lt. Will Reiber with the Aberdeen Police Department.

The student who allegedly committed the assault on the accused perpetrator was charged, police confirmed.

“Since the media reports yesterday, we have had several reports of harassment or assaults that have come into the station and we are going to be following up on those specific details,” said Lt. Reiber.

Police are asking anyone who was a victim of a crime to file a report with their agency.

CBS Baltimore

Woman Killed By Ex-Husband In Columbia Murder-Suicide Was Denied Protective Orders

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — By the time Rajaee Black streamed threats on Facebook Live outside his ex-wife Wendy Black’s apartment in Columbia, police said he had already killed his ex-girlfriend Tara Labang in South Baltimore. Rajee Black said in the video Labang was pregnant at the time he shot her. “It’s the holidays. I have no family. I did something crazy.” Seconds later, he followed Wendy Block inside. The video cuts off. Police said after he killed Wendy Black, he killed himself. WJZ scoured court records and obtained multiple protective orders Wendy Black had previously filed against him, the most recent from last year. In...
COLUMBIA, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Organizes 20th Annual Shop With A Cop

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — It is the largest event of its kind in the state, the 20th annual Shop with a Cop in Baltimore County. The Patrol is stepping up as we head into the holidays, but they’re also forming relationships. Look at those carts full of gifts. One hundred officers and 100 children were in this year’s event. Barbie dolls, teddy bears, just a few of the gifts purchased Saturday. It’s the perfect time to break down those barriers and make memories. “I think he’s having a great time. We drive with the police car and the lights on,” one officer said.  “Seeing everybody else here, you get to see a lot of the officers out that you haven’t seen in a long time. It’s something I look forward to every year.” The Optimist Club provides each child with $100 to spend as he or she chooses.  
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

