The European Central Bank left monetary policy untouched today, as widely expected, and said that while the PEPP program will end at the end of March 2022, it will reinvest the principal payments from maturing securities ‘until at least the end of 2024’. In addition, ‘the Governing Council decided on a monthly net purchase pace of €40 billion in the second quarter and €30 billion in the third quarter under the asset purchase programme (APP). From October 2022 onwards, the Governing Council will maintain net asset purchases under the APP at a monthly pace of €20 billion for as long as necessary to reinforce the accommodative impact of its policy rates. The Governing Council expects net purchases to end shortly before it starts raising the key ECB interest rates’.

