Blue Cross of Kansas changes policy on transgender surgery

Transgender and gender non-conforming students who attend public schools in New Haven will benefit from several new protections from the New Haven Board of Education. On Nov. 22, the Board of Education unanimously passed Policy 5145.53, which lists guidelines for the treatment of transgender and gender non-conforming youth in the New Haven public school system. The measure, which in part affirms that students should proceed with sports, restrooms and daily activities in line with their expressed gender identity, is intended to protect the legal rights, safety, comfort and healthy development of transgender and gender non-conforming students, and is effective immediately. Advocates lauded the victory, and the Board of Education is currently planning the logistics of the policy’s implementation.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 14 DAYS AGO