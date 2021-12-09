ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

MADE by Millworks moves to former Starbucks next door, with plans to fully reopen in 2022 under new name

By Cheantay Jensen
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 6 days ago

After pivoting to an online store model in 2020, MADE by Millworks, a gift boutique and gallery space on Historic Pine Avenue, will once again have a permanent brick-and-mortar to call home.

They’re not moving far. Next door, actually, to what used to be the Starbucks on 242 Pine Ave. And technically the store is open now, but as a holiday pop-up through Dec. 24. Afterwards they’ll undergo renovations and reopen in early 2022 under a new name, which hasn’t been settled on yet.

“We’re still kind of finalizing all the details,” General Manager Andrew H. Carroll said. “But it’s going to be figuratively and literally connected to MADE and Elinor.”

All this means is that this new MADE will operate as it always has. It’s still selling all the handcrafted goods made by local and regional DIY artisans. Its in-store, rotating gallery concept stays, too. And even the women-owned beer and wine drinkery, Elinor, which is operated by MADE, will reopen, too. Part of the forthcoming build-out will include a corridor connecting the new storefront to the drinkery, which will still be stocking only beer, wine, cider, and other drinks made locally or produced by women. And if you’re wondering about live music and open mic nights, yes, that’ll still be there, too.

All that’s changed is the location. The former Starbucks MADE is leasing is about a quarter of the space the original MADE storefront had on 240 Pine Ave.

Well stocked and set-up for its holiday pop-up, MADE shoppers can find all the familiar merchandise patrons had appreciated before: handmade jewelry and candles, well-crafted bath and body products, clothing, accessories, greeting cards, prints, apothecary items.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ueFnK_0dIp8YyQ00

MADE by Millworks which is open for the holidays in Long Beach Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Long-time local vendors like POW! WOW! Long Beach, Bike Local, We Love Long Beach and Irwin Bazaar, among many others, are still partnered with the shop, in addition to new vendors, such as jewelry maker Muxer (pronounced “moo-her”). Currently MADE boasts contracts with over 100 local vendors and artists.

To the immediate left of the building’s entrance is a modest gallery wall on which hangs its current exhibition “Salon du MADE.”

“It’s a mix of old and new work from artists we have worked with over the years,” Carroll explained.

Dave Van Patten’s “Map of Long Beach” is featured, alongside works by Dave Clark, Big Toe, Moze, Sparc (whose mural adorns the storefront’s facade), and five others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QpByN_0dIp8YyQ00

Andrew H. Carroll and Leslie Lay walk by the art gallery after adjusting the frames on the wall while at the pop-up of MADE which is open for the holidays in Long Beach Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

But all this talk of what’s changing and mostly not changing begets the questions of why we’re talking about all this in the first place.

When MADE by Millworks closed, like most businesses, at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, it pivoted to an online store until Sept. 2020 when it opened a three-month-long pop-up at its brick-and-mortar for the holidays. Amid a second major surge of coronavirus infections that same December, MADE felt it best to pivot back to an online store for 2021.

“In January 2021, it was admittingly a little scary to be open with the surge and we saw partnering with Antioch [church] as the best way to serve our community because they were doing some good and we wouldn’t be a place where COVID could spread,” Carroll said.

At present, Antioch Church is subletting the original MADE by Millworks storefront as its new hub and location center for its Joy in the City Giveaway program . Antioch launched the program at its church around the holidays in 2020 in response to the hardships Long Beach families were experiencing during the pandemic.

Over two thousand people were given $150,000 worth of furniture, kitchenware, toys, baby items, hygiene products, household items and other necessities during the three-hour giveaway on Dec. 20 , which saw lines wrapped around blocks from its church on 350 Pine Ave. Antioch sought to continue the program year-round, but the problem was the church is undergoing major renovations.

In 2018, MADE’s CEO Michelle Molina sold Antioch the building on 350 Pine Ave ., which had once been a premiere music venue known as the Vault 350. Now the church is working to make transform the space into both a place of worship and a venue with plans to host plays, weddings, business events and more. It was a match “made in heaven,” Molina told the Post in 2018.

Former Downtown concert venue Vault 350 sold to church

With Antioch’s church only a block away from MADE’s original storefront of 240 Pine, the partnership with MADE seemed ideal.

The yet-unnamed new MADE is slated to reopen after renovations in early 2022, according to Carroll. Its holiday pop-up will be open Friday-Sunday until Dec. 24 with varying hours. Click here for more information.

MADE by Millworks is at 242 Pine Ave.

The post MADE by Millworks moves to former Starbucks next door, with plans to fully reopen in 2022 under new name appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Long Beach Post

Wrigley Coffee to open at former Fox Coffee House, offering jobs to people struggling with housing

To owner Andrew Nishimoto a coffee shop invokes creativity and collaboration. Whether it’s a business wanting to grow its footprint or a regular neighborhood group that wants to plan its next gathering, he encourages it all. The post Wrigley Coffee to open at former Fox Coffee House, offering jobs to people struggling with housing appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Long Beach, CA
Business
City
Long Beach, CA
Long Beach Post

Earthlodge Center for Transformation brings sacred Black, Indigenous healing practices to Long Beach

Earthlodge Center for Transformation provides an approach to healing through connection to nature, welcoming people from all walks of life, particularly women and those from the Black and LGBTQ+ communities. The post Earthlodge Center for Transformation brings sacred Black, Indigenous healing practices to Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#Toys#Wine#Mural#Bike Local#Irwin Bazaar
Long Beach Post

Ethikli, a package-free, ethically sourced, vegan grocery store, coming soon to East Village

The store's main focus is dry goods like beans, rice, nuts, seeds, flour, fresh ground nut butters (that you can grind yourself), spices, coffee (Long Beach’s own Black Ring), tea, fresh bread, oils (Nuvo Olive Oi), vinegars, and snacks. The post Ethikli, a package-free, ethically sourced, vegan grocery store, coming soon to East Village appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Long Beach Post

The Wine Beach brings the best of the Central Coast to Belmont Shore

The really cool thing about small production wine is that it’s more than just a bottle of wine, it’s a summer captured in a bottle. It’s wildfires and rains, heatwaves and droughts, sunny days and foggy nights all trapped in those grapes, trapped in that bottle. The post The Wine Beach brings the best of the Central Coast to Belmont Shore appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

City’s winter shelter transitioned to West Long Beach

The new Winter Shelter will be at 1718-1722 Hayes Ave., which is a just mile from the city’s Multi-Service Center, a facility that provides a wide variety of services and resources for individuals and families experiencing homelessness. The post City’s winter shelter transitioned to West Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy