Health Services

CVS details plans for primary care centers

By Elise Reuter
MedCity News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent months, CVS Health has hinted at expanding its healthcare services beyond its current minute clinics and pharmacy services. The company’s new CEO, Karen Lynch, had dropped morsels of information about offering more comprehensive services, including opening up brick-and-mortar primary care clinics. During the company’s investor day...

medcitynews.com

MySanAntonio

San Antonio Walgreens locations opening new on-site primary care clinics

Multiple Walgreens locations in San Antonio will soon allow patients to visit their doctors and immediately pick up prescriptions in stores. The Illinois-based pharmacy is opening nine full-service, primary care clinics inside of select Walgreens locations around San Antonio as part of its partnership with healthcare provider Village MD, according to a news release.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
benefitspro.com

Value-based models for primary care

Employers face a daunting challenge recruiting and retaining talent. To compete for talent, offering quality health care benefits is without a doubt essential. Yet, the cost of health care for employers continues its relentless increase: HR consultancy Mercer’s Survey of Employer-Sponsored Health Plans 2021 projects a premium increase figure at 4.7% for 2022, based on 1,502 employer responses since mid-June. Employers are juggling offering high-quality benefits to attract and retain top talent while reducing or stabilizing total costs. Value-based care is increasingly the answer to quality of care, optimization of the health of workforces, and lowering costs for payers.
HEALTH SERVICES
patientdaily.com

CVS Health is 'reimagining CVS locations as health care destinations' to boost sales growth

An American drugstore chain and health care company is optimistic about sales growth, alongside its plans to add home health care options and other services at its pharmacies. In keeping with its goal to provide more affordable and convenient health care to consumers, CVS Health will be expanding its services at drugstores, adding new health products and subscription models. It is also considering bringing its services into consumers’ homes.
HEALTH
mhealthintelligence.com

Hydrogen Health to Expand Virtual Primary Care Model

The company, a joint venture formed by investment firm Blackstone, healthcare payer Anthem, and digital health company K Health in April, operates a virtual primary care model. Previously, it was only available to Anthem's fully insured businesses. Hydrogen Health offers its artificial intelligence-driven flagship product K Health, access to its...
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Lynch
US News and World Report

CVS Health Hikes Dividend, Eyes Push Into Primary Care

CVS Health is hiking its dividend and offering a better-than-expected 2022 revenue forecast as the health care giant prepares to dive deeper into providing more care. The drugstore chain, pharmacy benefits manager and health insurer is planning its next “major evolution” by expanding into areas like primary care, CEO Karen Lynch said in a statement Thursday ahead of the company’s annual investor meeting.
BUSINESS
abc17news.com

CVS Health maps out path to steer into primary care delivery

CVS Health is launching a plan to use telemedicine, new clinics and teams of doctors, nurses and pharmacists to push deeper into managing customer health. The health care giant on Thursday outlined a future that it expects to be defined by delivering care with what it sees as a unique mix of resources. The company runs thousands of drugstores, manages prescription benefits and also sells health insurance, in addition to its care expansion. CEO Karen Lynch told analysts during a webcast of the company’s annual investor day that CVS Health is “closer to the consumer than anyone else.”
HEALTH SERVICES
FOXBusiness

CVS could soon be your doctor in big health care push

CVS Health is the local drugstore for many, and now the chain wants to be your doctor as well. CEO Karen Lynch said in a statement that this "major evolution" will include expanding into areas like primary care. The company plans to add advanced primary care centers to its mix...
HEALTH
drugstorenews.com

CVS Health to capitalize on opportunities to make health care convenient

CVS Health noted that advancement of health services and primary care capabilities will augment performance in foundational businesses while creating new opportunities in high-growth markets. CVS Health is unveiling a new strategy. At its 2021 Investor Day, the company’s leadership team shared that the strategy entails capitalizing on the significant...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

CVS, Microsoft forge digital care partnership

CVS Health and Microsoft established a strategic partnership focused on digital health and personalized care, the two companies said Dec. 2. By partnering with Microsoft, CVS is aiming to create more personalized customer experiences through data. CVS plans to provide customized health recommendations, expand its pharmacy capabilities and scale up retail loyalty and personalization programs that are run on Microsoft's cloud computing service Azure.
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Eyeing Bausch Health? The Stock Needs Some Primary Care

For his second "Executive Decision" segment of Tuesday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer spoke with Joe Papa, chairman and CEO of Bausch Health (BHC) , the healthcare company. Next year, Bausch will be splitting into three companies, one for eye health, one for pharmaceuticals and a third for medical aesthetics, in an attempt to unlock value.
MARKETS
Best Life

CVS Just Gave This Urgent Warning to All Customers

CVS has been a vital aid in the fight against COVID, offering vaccinations, tests, and pandemic essentials at its nearly 10,000 locations across the U.S. While the pharmacy chain recently announced that it is planning to close 900 stores over the next few years, it's still working hard to help local communities stay healthy—and that goes well beyond the current pandemic. In fact, CVS just issued an urgent warning to all customers that might send you straight to your nearest location. Read on to find out what prompted the company to send out an important announcement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Anthem joint venture launches virtual primary care nationwide

New York-based Hydrogen Health, a joint venture between Anthem, investment firm Blackstone and digital primary care company K Health, is launching its virtual primary care offerings nationwide, the provider announced Dec. 9. Anthem and its partners formed Hydrogen Health in April 2021 to leverage artificial intelligence to drive down healthcare...
CELL PHONES
MyChesCo

TriValley Primary Care Provides Update on November 2021 Data Security Incident

PERKASIE, PA — TriValley Primary Care recently announced an update to the previous release issued on November 24, 2021, regarding the recent cybersecurity incident. TriValley is updating its original press release to inform impacted individuals that the information involved in the incident potentially included (only if the individual provided TriValley this information) demographic information (i.e., first and last name, gender, home address, phone number, email address, date of birth, and social security number); clinical information (i.e., medical history/diagnosis/treatment, dates of service, lab test results, prescription information, provider name, medical account number, or anything similar in the medical file and or record); and financial information (i.e., health insurance policy and group plan number, group plan provider, claim information). However, to date, TriValley has no evidence indicating any misuse of this information in connection with this incident.
PERKASIE, PA
NBC4 Columbus

Local Primary Care Doctors Recognized for Exceptional Care

We all want to believe the doctors in charge of our healthcare are the best around. Especially with primary care more important than ever. It’s why Agilon Health is working to empower it’s physicians to go above and beyond in patient care. And those at Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Bismarck Tribune

When should you find a primary care doctor?

It can be tough to know when it's the right time to find a primary care provider. Before diving into that, it's important to know what exactly a primary care provider is. Numerous Sanford Health providers have referred to a primary care provider as the "quarterback" of a patient’s health care. A primary care doctor helps patients navigate and make the right decision that best suits the patient’s and family’s needs.
BISMARCK, ND
HIT Consultant

Primary Care Model Focused On NPs Launches To Increase Access To Primary Care

Healthcare startup Greater Good Health has launched the industry’s first primary care model centered around nurse practitioners (NPs), just as more states are allowing NPs to practice without physician supervision. Greater Good Health, a VC-backed healthcare startup committed to redefining value-based care, has launched the industry’s first primary care model...
HEALTH SERVICES

