CVS details plans for primary care centers

In recent months, CVS Health has hinted at expanding its healthcare services beyond its current minute clinics and pharmacy services. The company’s new CEO, Karen Lynch, had dropped morsels of information about offering more comprehensive services, including opening up brick-and-mortar primary care clinics. During the company’s investor day...
Multiple Walgreens locations in San Antonio will soon allow patients to visit their doctors and immediately pick up prescriptions in stores. The Illinois-based pharmacy is opening nine full-service, primary care clinics inside of select Walgreens locations around San Antonio as part of its partnership with healthcare provider Village MD, according to a news release.
Employers face a daunting challenge recruiting and retaining talent. To compete for talent, offering quality health care benefits is without a doubt essential. Yet, the cost of health care for employers continues its relentless increase: HR consultancy Mercer’s Survey of Employer-Sponsored Health Plans 2021 projects a premium increase figure at 4.7% for 2022, based on 1,502 employer responses since mid-June. Employers are juggling offering high-quality benefits to attract and retain top talent while reducing or stabilizing total costs. Value-based care is increasingly the answer to quality of care, optimization of the health of workforces, and lowering costs for payers.
An American drugstore chain and health care company is optimistic about sales growth, alongside its plans to add home health care options and other services at its pharmacies. In keeping with its goal to provide more affordable and convenient health care to consumers, CVS Health will be expanding its services at drugstores, adding new health products and subscription models. It is also considering bringing its services into consumers’ homes.
The company, a joint venture formed by investment firm Blackstone, healthcare payer Anthem, and digital health company K Health in April, operates a virtual primary care model. Previously, it was only available to Anthem's fully insured businesses. Hydrogen Health offers its artificial intelligence-driven flagship product K Health, access to its...
The global pandemic forced healthcare providers to adopt virtual care almost overnight, bringing to the mainstream a service previously used by only a small percentage of people. But now telehealth is becoming a normal and important part of the healthcare delivery system, partly because employers are demanding it. The best...
CVS Health is hiking its dividend and offering a better-than-expected 2022 revenue forecast as the health care giant prepares to dive deeper into providing more care. The drugstore chain, pharmacy benefits manager and health insurer is planning its next “major evolution” by expanding into areas like primary care, CEO Karen Lynch said in a statement Thursday ahead of the company’s annual investor meeting.
CVS Health is launching a plan to use telemedicine, new clinics and teams of doctors, nurses and pharmacists to push deeper into managing customer health. The health care giant on Thursday outlined a future that it expects to be defined by delivering care with what it sees as a unique mix of resources. The company runs thousands of drugstores, manages prescription benefits and also sells health insurance, in addition to its care expansion. CEO Karen Lynch told analysts during a webcast of the company’s annual investor day that CVS Health is “closer to the consumer than anyone else.”
CVS Health is the local drugstore for many, and now the chain wants to be your doctor as well. CEO Karen Lynch said in a statement that this "major evolution" will include expanding into areas like primary care. The company plans to add advanced primary care centers to its mix...
CVS Health noted that advancement of health services and primary care capabilities will augment performance in foundational businesses while creating new opportunities in high-growth markets. CVS Health is unveiling a new strategy. At its 2021 Investor Day, the company’s leadership team shared that the strategy entails capitalizing on the significant...
CVS Health and Microsoft established a strategic partnership focused on digital health and personalized care, the two companies said Dec. 2. By partnering with Microsoft, CVS is aiming to create more personalized customer experiences through data. CVS plans to provide customized health recommendations, expand its pharmacy capabilities and scale up retail loyalty and personalization programs that are run on Microsoft's cloud computing service Azure.
CVS has been a vital aid in the fight against COVID, offering vaccinations, tests, and pandemic essentials at its nearly 10,000 locations across the U.S. While the pharmacy chain recently announced that it is planning to close 900 stores over the next few years, it's still working hard to help local communities stay healthy—and that goes well beyond the current pandemic. In fact, CVS just issued an urgent warning to all customers that might send you straight to your nearest location. Read on to find out what prompted the company to send out an important announcement.
New York-based Hydrogen Health, a joint venture between Anthem, investment firm Blackstone and digital primary care company K Health, is launching its virtual primary care offerings nationwide, the provider announced Dec. 9. Anthem and its partners formed Hydrogen Health in April 2021 to leverage artificial intelligence to drive down healthcare...
SELLERSVILLE, PA — St. Luke’s University Health Network has opened a primary care practice at St. Luke’s Penn Foundation – a pioneering innovation in Penn Foundation’s area of expertise, the treatment of behavioral health disorders including drug and alcohol addiction. “We don’t know of any...
We all want to believe the doctors in charge of our healthcare are the best around. Especially with primary care more important than ever. It’s why Agilon Health is working to empower it’s physicians to go above and beyond in patient care. And those at Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians...
It can be tough to know when it's the right time to find a primary care provider. Before diving into that, it's important to know what exactly a primary care provider is. Numerous Sanford Health providers have referred to a primary care provider as the "quarterback" of a patient’s health care. A primary care doctor helps patients navigate and make the right decision that best suits the patient’s and family’s needs.
Healthcare startup Greater Good Health has launched the industry’s first primary care model centered around nurse practitioners (NPs), just as more states are allowing NPs to practice without physician supervision. Greater Good Health, a VC-backed healthcare startup committed to redefining value-based care, has launched the industry’s first primary care model...
