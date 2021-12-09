The Requin Trailer Shows Unlucky Couple Swept Out To Sea to Battle Sharks

Okay hopefully everyone remembers the movie Clueless. wildly popular, and I don’t think we can even call it a cult favorite, because it made a lot of money. And, it’s starred Alicia Silverstone. Paul Rudd was there too, but Alicia was the focus. I cannot be the only man, almost 40, who’s crush (she also starred in a movie called The Crush) was so strong in the 90’s that to this day I’m willing to see anything that she’s in. Though, she hasn’t really been starring in films for the last couple of decades. So, it brings me great pleasure to announce we have a trailer for a film starring Alicia Silverstone in 2022. It’s titled, The Requin. Yes, it’s a movie about being stranded with sharks. Yes, I’ve seen several movies that seem just like it. I loved them all. What I’m going to love most about this one is Alicia Silverstone. Releasing in theaters, On Demand, and digitally January 28, 2022. To be clear, there’s a 90-minute thriller starring Alicia Silverstone, and I can watch it from home while eating fried chicken. Everything about this is a win! Let’s watch the trailer.

