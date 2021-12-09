ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Private Equity Deals Are Coming to the NHL

By Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams
 6 days ago
The National Hockey League is the latest major sports league to approve private equity ownership in its teams.

The league’s board of governors on Thursday approved a change to its ownership rules to allow for institutional investors, according to someone familiar with the decision. The NHL joins the NBA, MLS and MLB in making the change.

An NHL representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The NHL’s rules are similar to what other leagues have laid out, according to the person, who was granted anonymity because the details aren’t public. Private equity firms can own minority stakes in a maximum of five different NHL teams (same as the NBA, and one more than MLS). The maximum that a single fund can own in an NHL team is 20%, and no franchise can have more than 30% of its equity owned by investment funds (same as the NBA and MLS). There is a minimum investment of $20 million (same as MLS).

Private equity’s push into major U.S. sports has been one of the biggest sports business developments of the past two years. Faced with soaring valuations and COVID-related financial challenges, the leagues are hoping to make minority sales easier by allowing owners access to capital.

The NHL’s most valuable team is the Toronto Maple Leafs at $2 billion, according to Sportico ‘s most recent rankings . The average franchise is worth $934 million.

NHL owners also voted Thursday to approve the sale of the Pittsburgh Penguins to Fenway Sports Group.

Sportico

NHL Projects Record Revenue Over $5 Billion This Season

The National Hockey League is anticipating revenue to top $5 billion this season, eclipsing the league’s pre-pandemic levels. The NHL was on pace for roughly $5 billion in revenue during 2019-20 before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the back half of the season. The league anticipates 2021-22 revenue to top $5 billion, which would be an NHL record. The growth is boosted largely by the league’s new U.S. television contracts—a pair of deals, with ESPN and Turner, that will pay an average of $600 million per year, roughly triple the annual value of the prior NBC contract. Beyond that, however, the league has seen...
NHL
Sportico

NHL Governors Approve Penguins Sale to Fenway Sports Group

The NHL board of governors has approved Fenway Sports Group’s acquisition of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Thursday’s vote was the final approval needed for the deal, the latest acquisition in an expanding sports and entertainment portfolio. Backed by billionaire John Henry, Fenway Sports also owns the Boston Red Sox, Fenway Park, Roush Fenway Racing and English soccer club Liverpool. It is unclear how much Fenway Sports is paying for the franchise. Sportico’s most recent valuations put the team at $845 million, 15th in the league. Current owners Ron Burkle and Mario Lemieux, who teamed up to buy the team out of bankruptcy in 1999, are both staying as minority partners. It’s rare for an NHL team with the Penguins’ business underpinnings and recent success to hit the market. The team has won three Stanley Cup titles in the past two decades and has the highest local ratings TV of any NHL team. It also recently had a 633-game sellout streak that spanned 14 years. Fenway Sports was valued at more than $7 billion earlier this year when RedBird Capital acquired a 10% minority stake. Other investors include LeBron James and record executive Jimmy Iovine.
NHL
Sportico

Sporticast: NCAA’s Last Gasp on NIL, Private Equity Arrives in NHL

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including an NCAA investigation into a pair of NIL deals at BYU and Miami, and the NHL’s new ownership rules. First, however, the two talk about Tom Brady’s enduring legacy in the Boston area. The former Patriots quarterback has two TB12 locations in the area—one in Boston and the other adjacent to the Patriots stadium in Foxborough—a nod to the fact that many in the area still support him and his wellness business. The 44-year-old won a Super Bowl...
MLS
Sportico

MLB Lockout Likely to Leave Players With a Worse Deal

Today’s guest columnist is Joel G. Maxcy, professor and head of sport business at Drexel University’s Lebow College of Business. The last quarter of the 20th century saw American professional sport unions utilize labor law to make considerable advances in compensation and working conditions. Notwithstanding, the 21st century has seen an about-face. Union gains are hardly erased, but owners have been able to exploit labor laws, and the use of the lockout in particular, to roll back considerable union gains of the last century. The trend of rolling back those advances will likely continue with Major League Baseball’s current lockout, as...
NFL
Sportico

Sporticast: Max Scherzer Gets Paid as MLB Lockout Looms

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including a flurry of MLB free agency deals inked on the eve of the sport’s impending lockout. A number of players have signed big deals in the last few days, none bigger than Max Scherzer’s new contract with the New York Mets that will pay the pitcher an average of $43.3 million per year. Scherzer’s Mets deal, one of the biggest of the Steve Cohen era, comes just days ahead of what will almost certainly be another work stoppage...
MLB
Sportico

Baseball Salary Growth Trails NFL and NBA as Sports Revenues Boom

MLB owners spent more than $2 billion last month in free agency deals and contract extensions, as nine players secured nine-figure commitments from clubs. Corey Seager became the eighth player over the last three years to get a $300 million deal, when the Texas Rangers guaranteed the shortstop $325 million over 10 years. But the music stopped Dec. 1 when the league locked out its players, putting an end to any player signings. The big-ticket, headline-grabbing signings, however, obscure MLB’s biggest problem: anemic salary growth overall. The average MLB salary last season was flat compared to 2015, and it is up...
NFL
The Hockey Writers

5 Penguins Who Probably Won’t Be Back Next Season

The Pittsburgh Penguins are enjoying some success this season, even though they’ve dealt with a wide range of injuries, COVID-19 battles, and some players who are struggling to find their form. The team is expected to be buyers at the trade deadline, as the Stanley Cup is front of mind for the Penguins in 2021-22. Next season, however, could be a different story, as there’s expected to be several changes to the roster over the summer. Let’s take a look at five Penguins are who likely enjoying their final season in Pittsburgh.
NHL
Sportico

Todd Boehly-Led Group in Exclusive Talks to Buy NWSL’s Washington Spirit

A group led by Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly and US Squash board member Jennifer Mackesy has entered exclusive negotiations to acquire the NWSL-champion Washington Spirit, according to multiple people familiar with the talks. The team, which hit the market in the aftermath of an abuse scandal that shook the league, won its first NWSL title last month. The bid group also includes Jonathan Goldstein, CEO of real estate investment firm Cain International, and The St. James, a sports and wellness club in nearby Springfield, Va. Should a deal be reached, Mackesy would represent the franchise at league meetings, according to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

Team Ticket Sales Slump Amid Fickle Fans and COVID Precautions

New data analysis released by ticketing tech company Logitix showed that sports teams requiring proof of vaccination or negative tests to enter arenas and stadiums are having trouble selling tickets. In the NBA, the 15 such teams have seen a marked drop in the number of tickets sold on the secondary market, falling by more than 6% compared to 2019, according to the study. In the NHL, meanwhile, the 16 teams with similar restrictions have faced a nearly 25% drop in secondary market ticket volume compared to 2019. While the vaccine and testing requirements surely have some counterbalancing effects in making...
NBA
Sportico

MLB Teams Spend Record $2.16 Billion in Month Before Lockout

On the eve of a lockout focused largely on the economics of the league, MLB’s owners spent money at record levels in the month of November.  Unlike the opening of NBA free agency, which typically begins with a frenzy of Woj bombs announcing deals for star players within minutes, the MLB offseason has tended to progress slowly. Since 2011, roughly 15% of all offseason spending by teams has been dished out in the month of November, when players first hit the market.  This year, however, players signed contracts worth a total of $2.16 billion in November, exceeding the previous high of $577...
MLB
Sportico

DraftKings CEO Talks New York Tax and the ‘Kind of Players We Want’

On Tuesday, DraftKings CEO Jason Robins spoke at a gaming summit hosted by Canaccord Genuity. Touching on a series of topics concerning his company (Nasdaq: DKNG), Robins offered a bit more color than usual. Here are five points that stuck out: 1. “Not the Kind of Players We Want” The most notable comments focused on the difference between casual and serious players. Robins said DraftKings offers an entertainment product, and that people who bet on sports for a profit are “not the kind of players we want.” In another part of the interview, Robins said that there’s evidence that players tend to concentrate...
GAMBLING
Sportico

Five Key Points as MLB’s CBA Expires and Lockout Descends

As of 12:00 am ET Thursday, Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association are operating without a collective bargaining agreement—a legal contract that sets out policies on wages, hours and other working conditions for MLB players. So what comes next? The first step happened at 12:01 am ET when MLB locked out its players. News of the lockout became official at about 12:15 am ET when MLB posted a letter to fans from MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. Manfred defended the lockout as a “defensive” move intended to “jumpstart the negotiations and get us to an agreement that will...
NFL
Sportico

Warriors Go Global With FTX Blockchain Partnership

The Golden State Warriors have signed a multiyear deal with cryptocurrency exchange FTX US that will see the Bay Area’s team go deeper into blockchain technology while also increasing its presence in markets around the world. The partnership is the Warriors’ first under a league-wide international team marketing program (ITMP) launched in 2019 and recently expanded, allowing individual teams to offer companies global use of non-game content after the league previously controlled all such deals. As of June, the NBA is allowing teams to do three international deals apiece. To date, 18 teams have signed ITMP deals. If the Warriors follow NBA...
NBA
CBS Boston

Jeremy Swayman Among Three Bruins Players Added To COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Three more Bruins players have landed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, the team announced Thursday. That includes goaltender Jeremy Swayman. Swayman, Anton Blidh and Trent Frederic were all placed in protocol, along with one member of the Bruins team staff, bringing the grand total to six players and one staffer for Boston. This has all happened since Tuesday, when Boston placed Craig Smith and Brad Marchand in protocol. Patrice Bergeron was added on Wednesday. It follows Boston’s win over the Flames in Calgary over the weekend. The Flames have been hit with a COVID-19 outbreak, forcing the league to postpone three of Calgary’s games this week. The Bruins are set to play the Islanders in New York on Thursday, before departing for a pair of games in Canada over the weekend. Boston is calling up Kyle Keyser and Jesper Froden from Providence for Thursday’s game. The team is not holding a morning skate on Thursday.
NHL
