Faith Hill Reveals How Tim McGraw Offered Support When She Lost Her Father

Photo: Getty Images

Faith Hill tied the knot with fellow country star Tim McGraw 25 years ago, and the two have remained supportive of one another through thick and thin.

Hill, 54, recently opened up to PEOPLE about losing her father in 2019. Ted Perry , HIll’s adoptive father, was 88. Hill said in an interview that Perry had Lewy body dementia, “and it was difficult to watch a man you know be someone that you don’t recognize.” She added to PEOPLE that her father and McGraw, 54, were close, so much that McGraw used to visit his father-in-law every day. That support meant a lot to Hill, who told PEOPLE : “(McGraw) was so present for the passing of both my parents. You reveal yourself when you are going through struggles and that's just another layer of partnership.”

McGraw posted an emotional tribute to Perry on Instagram on February 12, 2019, announcing his father-in-law's passing. McGraw wrote, in part: “(Perry) was the sweetest, kindest most gentle man I’ve ever known....... No man in my life has ever made such an impact on me as to how to be a human, a father and a friend.”

The powerhouse country couple built their life over the course of nearly 26 years, including with their three daughters and marking career milestones . McGraw took to his social media channels in September to share a sweet birthday message to his wife. He said he feels “the exact same way, even more so” than he did during a Good Morning America interview in 2001, beaming that he gets to be married to Hill. McGraw added: “I wouldn’t change anything for the world and I love you.”