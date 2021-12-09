Jussie Smollett Found Guilty In Criminal Trial

Photo: Getty Images

Jussie Smollett has been found guilty on five out of six counts of disorderly conduct.

On Thursday (December 9), a jury found the former Empire star guilty of disorderly conduct for giving false information to the police about a racial and homophobic attack in January 2019.

Smollett claimed he was assaulted by two men wearing ski masks shortly after he'd arrived in Chicago from New York and made a late-night run to a Subway . While on his way to the restaurant, he said he heard someone yell, "Aren't you that f***ot 'Empire' n***a?" He told authorities, two men, later identified as brothers Bola and Ola Osundairo , proceeded to jump him, put a rope around his neck and pour bleach on him. Jussie additionally claimed his attackers shouted, "this is MAGA country!"

While the public and Hollywood initially rallied around the 39-year-old actor, after police tracked down and interviewed the Osundairo brothers, authorities later accused Smollett of paying the two $3,500 to stage the hate crime against himself for attention and monetary gain. Smollett was charged with 6 felony counts of disorderly conduct for the alleged lie, however, the actor was cleared of all charges in connection to the case in March 2019.

Months later, a judge appointed a special prosecutor to investigate whether Smollett received preferential treatment from Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx 's office. Then in February 2020, a grand jury indicted Smollett on new charges.

Smollett faced six counts of disorderly conduct — a charge that is punishable by up to three years in prison — for allegedly giving false information to the Chicago police about the attack. He pleaded not guilty to six counts.

Smollett's criminal trial began last week . Prosecutors claimed he orchestrated the attack on himself by directing the Osundairo brothers —two acquaintances of his — to carry out a fake racial and homophobic attack.

Smollett testified in his own defense on Monday (December 6), denying he orchestrated the attack. He also testified that he had a sexual relationship with Bola Osundairo, but said he was "creeped out" by his brother Ola.

Bola denied he had any sexual relationship with Smollett.

