ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Jussie Smollett Found Guilty In Criminal Trial

By BIN Team
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43p7fM_0dIp5CPN00
Photo: Getty Images

Jussie Smollett has been found guilty on five out of six counts of disorderly conduct.

On Thursday (December 9), a jury found the former Empire star guilty of disorderly conduct for giving false information to the police about a racial and homophobic attack in January 2019.

Smollett claimed he was assaulted by two men wearing ski masks shortly after he'd arrived in Chicago from New York and made a late-night run to a Subway . While on his way to the restaurant, he said he heard someone yell, "Aren't you that f***ot 'Empire' n***a?" He told authorities, two men, later identified as brothers Bola and Ola Osundairo , proceeded to jump him, put a rope around his neck and pour bleach on him. Jussie additionally claimed his attackers shouted, "this is MAGA country!"

While the public and Hollywood initially rallied around the 39-year-old actor, after police tracked down and interviewed the Osundairo brothers, authorities later accused Smollett of paying the two $3,500 to stage the hate crime against himself for attention and monetary gain. Smollett was charged with 6 felony counts of disorderly conduct for the alleged lie, however, the actor was cleared of all charges in connection to the case in March 2019.

Months later, a judge appointed a special prosecutor to investigate whether Smollett received preferential treatment from Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx 's office. Then in February 2020, a grand jury indicted Smollett on new charges.

Smollett faced six counts of disorderly conduct — a charge that is punishable by up to three years in prison — for allegedly giving false information to the Chicago police about the attack. He pleaded not guilty to six counts.

Smollett's criminal trial began last week . Prosecutors claimed he orchestrated the attack on himself by directing the Osundairo brothers —two acquaintances of his — to carry out a fake racial and homophobic attack.

Smollett testified in his own defense on Monday (December 6), denying he orchestrated the attack. He also testified that he had a sexual relationship with Bola Osundairo, but said he was "creeped out" by his brother Ola.

Bola denied he had any sexual relationship with Smollett.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Jussie Smollett's 'Empire' co-star Terrence Howard says hate-crime hoax could have gotten 'very scary,' 'ugly'

"Empire" actor Terrence Howard broke his silence on the verdict in his co-star Jussie Smollett’s high-profile case in Chicago. Last week, Smollett was found guilty on five out of six charges at his hate crime hoax trial. After a contentious week of witness testimony, counsel arguments and deliberation, the jury found Smollett had indeed lied to police when he said he did not work with two siblings who worked on "Empire" to stage the attack on himself as a hate crime.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Black Enterprise

Calls For Don Lemon’s Firing From CNN Mount After Role in Jussie Smollett Case Revealed

CNN is facing calls to fire Don Lemon after Jussie Smollett revealed the text messages he received from the news anchor during his trial for staging a hate crime. While taking the stand on Monday, Smollett revealed the texts he received from Lemon during the early parts of the Chicago Police Department’s (CPD) investigation into his possibly fake hate crime attack in 2019, Fox News reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Chicago police chief who arrested Jussie Smollett says he would have let him off if he'd apologized and reveals actor's pristine Subway sandwich gave away that he hadn't been beaten by MAGA thugs

The Chicago Police Chief who arrested Jussie Smollett for lying to cops back in 2019 has revealed he would let him off with an apology and wouldn't have pursued criminal charges if he'd admitted lying three years ago. Eddie Johnson was in charge of the force when Smollett staged the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TVShowsAce

Jussie Smollett’s 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Jussie Smollett’s 2021 net worth is a hot topic of conversation again and for good reason. The Empire alum made headlines for the first time in two years. He returned to court as a Chicago jury found him guilty of staging a hate crime against himself. The bizarre incident took place two years ago.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jussie Smollett
Washington Examiner

CNN put in another awkward position as Don Lemon is dragged into Jussie Smollett trial

Following reports that Chris Cuomo helped his brother with his high-profile sexual harassment scandal, another one of CNN's prime-time anchors faces controversy. Actor Jussie Smollett revealed during his testimony Monday that CNN anchor Don Lemon texted him during the early stages of the Chicago Police Department's investigation into his alleged hate crime hoax.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Chicago Police#Maga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

113K+
Followers
13K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy