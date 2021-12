Even though Netflix hasn't officially announced a second season of Squid Game, we all know it's happening. The Korean thriller broke all kinds of records for the streaming service and became its most-watched original launch in history. Squid Game is coming back. When it does, Gi-hun will return to the game for a second time, and we will learn even more about the underworld behind the competition. This means more will be revealed about Front Man, the mysterious figure from Season 1 that is likely now in charge of the entire operation.

