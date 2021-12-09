ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

First Confirmed Omicron Case in Virginia

Newsradio WRVA
Newsradio WRVA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ux8xh_0dIoym8C00

( RICHMOND, VA ) – Today, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced that the first confirmed case of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) has been identified in a sample from an adult resident of the Northwest Region of Virginia who had no history of international travel, but did have a history of domestic travel, during the exposure period. The Omicron variant was first identified in Botswana and South Africa in November 2021, and may spread more easily than other variants, including Delta. The U.S. government SARS-CoV-2 Interagency Group classified Omicron as a Variant of Concern for the U.S. on December 1, 2021. At this time, there is no evidence that infection with this variant causes more severe disease, but there is evidence that persons who have previously had COVID-19 might be at greater risk for reinfection with Omicron. To date, the Omicron variant has been identified in 21 other U.S. states or jurisdictions.

“We knew it was only a matter of time before we would record our first Omicron infection in the Commonwealth,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. “This drives home the challenge the COVID-19 virus presents to the world as the virus changes and mutates over time. Scientists are hard at work studying the newly identified variant to understand how easily it spreads and how sick it makes people. Right now, the highly transmissible Delta variant is causing almost all cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. We have very effective vaccines that can interrupt the chain of transmission and reduce the odds that unpredictable mutations like the Delta and Omicron variants will emerge. Do your part. Get vaccinated if you are eligible. Get your booster shot if you’re eligible. Vaccination is how Virginia, the U.S. and the world will put this pandemic behind us.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Burlington Free Press

Most states in New England have detected omicron. What's happening in Vermont?

A new variant of the COVID-19 virus, omicron, has been detected in all the states surrounding Vermont, but has not been reported in the Green Mountain State as of Dec. 14. On Monday, Burlington announced that omicron was not detected in samples from Dec. 5 and Dec. 6 through the city's wastewater treatment program — a method that the city has used to detect various strains of COVID-19 before people begin to show symptoms. The virus can be detected in people's stool about five to seven days before a person might get tested.
VERMONT STATE
SFGate

The mystery of one California county's vaccination rate

EL CENTRO, Calif. — California’s coronavirus numbers contain what appears to be, at first glance, a pandemic paradox. Imperial County is a poor and overwhelmingly Latino agricultural region in the state’s southeastern corner. Its demographics are generally linked to lower-than-average COVID-19 vaccination rates. But the county, which...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Nevada Independent

Nevada reports first Omicron case in a fully vaccinated woman in her 20s

Nevada’s first case of the Omicron variant has been discovered in Clark County, Southern Nevada Health District officials reported Tuesday afternoon. The case was identified in a fully vaccinated woman in her mid-20s who had not received a booster dose of the vaccine. Health district officials said the specimen was tested by the Southern Nevada Public Health Laboratory, which is sequencing positive cases in the community to detect additional cases of the variant.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
State
Virginia State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Chicago Tribune

First omicron case reported in suburban Cook County

The omicron variant was discovered in suburban Cook County on Tuesday, officials said. The case was identified in someone who did not suffer any symptoms and had at least two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine several months ago, according to a Wednesday statement from the Cook County Department of Public Health. It comes a week after Illinois’ first omicron case was reported in a Chicagoan who ...
COOK COUNTY, IL
uticaphoenix.net

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Business Insider

Elon Musk says he and his family are vaccinated but that mandates for the masses are an 'erosion of freedom'

Elon Musk and his eligible children are vaccinated against COVID-19. But Musk told Time he's against vaccine mandates: "People do risky things all the time," he said. Musk previously expressed doubts about the COVID-19 vaccine and resisted shelter-in-place measures. After downplaying the coronavirus and expressing skepticism about vaccines, Tesla and...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Commonwealth#State Health
indianapublicradio.org

93 more Hoosiers are dead from COVID-19

The Indiana Department of Health reported 93 more statewide COVID-19 deaths, Tuesday, driving Indiana’s pandemic death toll up to 17,230. 4,241 new positive tests were recorded Tuesday, with the state’s seven-day positivity rate hitting 14.7 percent. Delaware County reported 48 new, positive coronavirus cases with a seven-day positivity...
INDIANA STATE
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Kokomo Perspective

COVID-19 spread is uncontrolled in most of northern Indiana

The spread of COVID-19 currently is uncontrolled across nearly the entire northern third of the state, and the rest of Indiana's counties appear likely to earn the red classification in the weeks ahead, according to the Indiana Department of Health. Data released Wednesday by the state health agency show 46...
INDIANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Nevada With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 48.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 7. More than 782,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 31.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending December 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
NEVADA STATE
Newsradio WRVA

Newsradio WRVA

Richmond, VA
171
Followers
148
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, talk and all that matters to you in the Richmond region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Listen to Newsradio 1140 & 96.1 WRVA on the Audacy app.

 https://www.audacy.com/newsradiowrva

Comments / 0

Community Policy