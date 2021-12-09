ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett convicted of staging attack, lying to police

By Shannon Halligan, Sam Charles, Associated Press
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hMNNl_0dIoydBf00

CHICAGO (AP) — Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was convicted Thursday on charges he staged an anti-gay, racist attack on himself nearly three years ago and then lied to Chicago police about it.

In the courtroom as the verdict was read, Smollett stood and faced the jury, showing no visible reaction.

The jury found the 39-year-old guilty on five counts of disorderly conduct — for each separate time he was charged with lying to police in the days immediately after the alleged attack. He was acquitted on a sixth count, of lying to a detective in mid-February, weeks after Smollett said he was attacked.

Jussie Smollett found guilty on 5 of 6 counts of disorderly conduct

Outside court, special prosecutor Dan Webb called the verdict “a resounding message by the jury that Mr. Smollett did exactly what we said he did.”

Smollett “wreaked havoc here in the city for weeks on end for no reason whatsoever,” then compounded the problem by lying under oath to the jury, Webb said.

The Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office released a statement that read, “The Jury has spoken.  While this case has garnered a lot of attention, we hope as a county we can move forward.  At the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office we will continue to focus on the important work of this office, prioritizing and prosecuting violent crime.”

Judge James Linn set a post-trial hearing for Jan. 27, and said he would schedule Smollett’s sentencing at a later date. Disorderly conduct is a class 4 felony that carries a prison sentence of up to three years, but experts have said if convicted, Smollett would likely be placed on probation and ordered to perform community service.

Jussie Smollett’s attorney says will appeal guilty verdict

The damage to his personal and professional life may be more severe. Smollett lost his role on the TV program “Empire” after prosecutors said the alleged attack was a hoax, and he told jurors earlier this week, “I’ve lost my livelihood.”

The jury deliberated for just over nine hours Wednesday and Thursday after a roughly one-week trial in which two brothers testified that Smollett recruited them to fake the attack near his home in downtown Chicago in January 2019 . They said Smollett orchestrated the hoax, telling them to put a noose around his neck and rough him up in view of a surveillance camera, and that he said he wanted video of the hoax made public via social media.

Smollett testified that he was the victim of a real hate crime, telling jurors “there was no hoax.” He called the brothers “liars” and said the $3,500 check he wrote them was for meal and workout plans. His attorneys argued that the brothers attacked the actor — who is gay and Black — because they are homophobic and didn’t like “who he was.” They also alleged the brothers made up the story about the attack being staged to get money from Smollett, and that they said they wouldn’t testify against him if Smollett paid them each $1 million.

In closing arguments on Wednesday, Webb told jurors there was “overwhelming evidence” that Smollett staged the attack, then lied to police about it for publicity. He said Smollett caused Chicago police to spend enormous resources investigating what they believed was a hate crime, and that surveillance video contradicted key moments of Smollett’s testimony.

Asked Thursday if Smollett could be charged with perjury for lying on the witness stand, Webb said perjury charges “generally” don’t happen after a defendant is convicted, but that it was unclear what would happen in Smollett’s case.

He also said the Chicago Police Department was vindicated by the jury’s verdict.

Jussie Smollett: A timeline of events that led to disorderly conduct trial

“A lot of times people say, ‘well, police officers sweep things under the rug,’” he said. “This police department responded.”

An attorney for Abimbola and Olabingo Osundairo, the brothers who testified against Smollett, said her clients “could not be more thrilled and pleased with the results.”

Chicago police “got this one right,” Gloria Rodriguez said.

During his closing argument Wednesday, Smollett defense attorney Nenye Uche insisted the attack was real and called the brothers “sophisticated liars.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Jussie Smollett's 'Empire' co-star Terrence Howard says hate-crime hoax could have gotten 'very scary,' 'ugly'

"Empire" actor Terrence Howard broke his silence on the verdict in his co-star Jussie Smollett’s high-profile case in Chicago. Last week, Smollett was found guilty on five out of six charges at his hate crime hoax trial. After a contentious week of witness testimony, counsel arguments and deliberation, the jury found Smollett had indeed lied to police when he said he did not work with two siblings who worked on "Empire" to stage the attack on himself as a hate crime.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Chicago police chief who arrested Jussie Smollett says he would have let him off if he'd apologized and reveals actor's pristine Subway sandwich gave away that he hadn't been beaten by MAGA thugs

The Chicago Police Chief who arrested Jussie Smollett for lying to cops back in 2019 has revealed he would let him off with an apology and wouldn't have pursued criminal charges if he'd admitted lying three years ago. Eddie Johnson was in charge of the force when Smollett staged the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TVShowsAce

Jussie Smollett’s 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Jussie Smollett’s 2021 net worth is a hot topic of conversation again and for good reason. The Empire alum made headlines for the first time in two years. He returned to court as a Chicago jury found him guilty of staging a hate crime against himself. The bizarre incident took place two years ago.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Webb
Person
Jussie Smollett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#Perjury#Sentencing#Empire#Ap
creators.com

Why Hasn't Jussie Smollett Been Charged with Perjury?

This did not wear well. On February 22, 2019, a story posted on Gentleman's Quarterly website was headlined: "The Racist, Homophobic Attack on Jussie Smollett Is America's Endgame. When one of the most famous black and gay men in America is not safe, the message is clearer than it has ever been." One of the most famous black and gay men? Count me among the multitudes who said, "Who is Jussie Smollett?"
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
yonkerstimes.com

I Changed my Mind on Jussie Smollett, I Don’t He Needs to Go to Prison

Like most of Americans, I was watching out of the corner of my eye during the Chicago trial of actor Jussie Smollett. When he was found guilty, the thing that annoyed me the most was that Smollett took the stand and continued the lie, claiming that he was attacked by two white men and trump supporters.
CELEBRITIES
tucsonpost.com

The woke's silence on Jussie Smollett's guilt is deafening

The opportunist politicians and celebrities who jumped on the bandwagon to denounce Smollett's ?assault? two years ago seem markedly less keen to celebrate the fact there was no racism or homophobia involved at all. So Jussie Smollett, the 'Empire' actor and BLM advocate, has been found guilty of five counts...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Beyonce’s mom, Tina Knowles, says Jussie Smollett should be treated ‘with compassion’ during sentencing

Tina Knowles, the mother of superstar Beyonce, believes Jussie Smollett should be treated with "compassion" during his sentencing. The actor was convicted of five counts of disorderly conduct for lying to Chicago police about being the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack near his home in downtown Chicago. The 39-year-old maintains his innocence, and his attorney has said he will appeal the verdict.
CHICAGO, IL
Black Enterprise

Calls For Don Lemon’s Firing From CNN Mount After Role in Jussie Smollett Case Revealed

CNN is facing calls to fire Don Lemon after Jussie Smollett revealed the text messages he received from the news anchor during his trial for staging a hate crime. While taking the stand on Monday, Smollett revealed the texts he received from Lemon during the early parts of the Chicago Police Department’s (CPD) investigation into his possibly fake hate crime attack in 2019, Fox News reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shine My Crown

Chicago Woman Killed By Her Police Officer Boyfriend After Confronting Him With Cheating Claims

A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy