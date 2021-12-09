San Diego County reports 1st case of Omicron variant

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KNX) — San Diego County identified its first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant Thursday, according to the county’s Health and Human Services.

Public health officials confirmed the the variant case Wednesday.

Officials said the patient was vaccinated with the booster. They had also traveled abroad.

The patient was not hospitalized and is under isolation.

The county is working to find people who may have had close contacted with that patient.

“We are continuing to monitor for the Omicron variant and will report any other cases to the public when they are identified,” County public health officer, Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H. said .

Health officials encourage residents to get their vaccination, to get the booster if qualified, and to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

