After a two-year delay due to the pandemic, the National Association for the Remodeling Industry (NARI) Home Improvement Show is returning to Cleveland's Huntington Convention Center next month. The event is scheduled to take place January 21-23, 2022. During the show, NARI will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of the popular event, showcasing how design trends have changed since the 80's.

