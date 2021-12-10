ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Chasing hippos

marketplace.org
 5 days ago

Gina Serna’s life has been shaped around one very big coincidence. She’s a wildlife veterinarian who’s helping to lead Colombia’s effort to sterilize the roughly 120 hippos roaming the Magdalena River. The hippos can weigh up to 9,000 pounds and run 30 miles an hour. They can kill people and destroy...

www.marketplace.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

How Pablo Escobar’s ‘cocaine hippos’ became a biodiversity nightmare

Myths and legends continue to surround Colombia’s most notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar 26 years after his death. But his legacy has had an unexpectedly disastrous impact on some of the country’s fragile ecosystems. A herd of more than 80 hippos roam free, the descendants of animals smuggled to Colombia from Africa in the 1980s and now flourishing in the wild.
ANIMALS
Time Out Global

Did you know there’s a load of rampaging cocaine hippos in Colombia?

Before you get any strange ideas: no, Colombia’s ‘cocaine hippos’ are not hippos on cocaine. But even now we’ve cleared that up, you’ve probably got a few more questions. What exactly is a ‘cocaine hippo’? How do they differ from normal hippos? And, most importantly, why are there even hippos in Colombia?
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Hippos' constant defecating turns African pools into communal guts

Hippopotamuses can eat nearly 100 pounds of food daily—and, as a result, they fill the pools where they spend much of their lives with huge amounts of poop. All that excrement, new research has found, turns the pools into extensions of the hippos' guts, as bacteria and other microbes expelled into the water survive and are shared among the congregating animals. This "meta-gut," as the researchers termed it, could have major impacts on the hippos' ecosystems.
ANIMALS
Futurity

Poopy hippo pools become their ‘meta-gut’

The pools where hippos hang out—and poop a lot—are extensions of their guts, report researchers. Hippopotamuses can eat nearly 100 pounds of food daily—and, as a result, they fill the pools where they spend much of their lives with huge amounts of waste. Bacteria and other microbes...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Escobar
Fox News

Belgian zoo says its 2 hippos have COVID-19

Officials from a Belgian zoo said Friday that a pair of hippopotamuses in its care are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, possibly the first time ever such animals have caught the disease. TIGER'S PUMPKIN SNATCH FAIL TICKLES THE INTERNET: ‘RUN PUMPKIN RUN’. Belgium’s national veterinary lab has confirmed...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hippos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Relatives of Mexico missing simulate secret graves in plaza

Families of missing Mexicans simulated one of the many clandestine burial sites dotting the country, dumping dirt and rock on part of the capital’s massive plaza Monday then digging it away to reveal their demands for the government to act.Holding photos of their missing loved ones and shovels, members of three search collectives from the central state of Guanajuato staged a morbid protest in front of the National Palace. During President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s daily news conference, the groups chanted that if he “doesn’t go to the graves, the graves come to him” as they pounded the ground...
SOCIETY
Richmond.com

Hippo takes underwater nap while enjoying a fish spa at Texas zoo

This is the funny moment a hippo takes an underwater nap while enjoying a 'fish spa' from his scaly tankmates at the San Antonio Zoo. Watch Now: Hippo takes underwater nap while enjoying fish spa at Texas zoo. This is the funny moment a hippo takes an underwater nap while...
TEXAS STATE
fox35orlando.com

Newborn pygmy hippo calf makes its world debut at Australian zoo

WASHINGTON - A newborn pygmy hippo calf made its world debut at an Australian zoo. Taronga Zoo Sydney captured video footage on Dec. 2 of the baby hippo calf adjusting to her new surroundings. In the video, the chubby hippo calf moves around in a small watering area while enjoying...
ANIMALS
TheDailyBeast

Two Hippos at Belgian Zoo Test Positive for COVID After ‘Expelling Snot’

Two hippos at a Belgian zoo are in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus. BBC News reports Imani, 14, and Hermien, 41, are doing well after “expelling snot” from their noses, prompting vets at Antwerp Zoo to conduct a COVID-19 test. Many captive and domesticated animals have been infected with the virus worldwide as of recently, forcing zoos to up their restrictions and proceed with extra caution when handling the animals; zoo workers must wear masks and safety goggles, disinfect footwear, and test negative beforehand. “To my knowledge, it’s the first recorded contamination among this species. Throughout the world, this virus has mostly been seen in great apes and felines,” said Francis Vercammen, a vet at Antwerp Zoo.
ANIMALS
Time Out Global

A ridiculously cute and tiny pygmy hippo calf has just been born at Taronga Zoo

Are you ready to see something really, ridiculously cute? Sydney’s Taronga Zoo has welcomed the birth of a new pygmy hippo calf, the first calf born at the zoo in over four years. The calf was born on Monday, November 22 to experienced parents Kambiri and Fergus, and keepers report that it is doing swimmingly.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Hippo takes underwater nap during fish spa treatment from tankmates

Hilarious footage shows the moment a hippo took an underwater nap while enjoying a ‘fish spa’ treatment from its tankmates. The Nile hippopotamus, Timothy, is known for enjoying a cheeky snooze, and the African cichlids he resides with can’t resist going in for a nibble. The fish can be seen...
ANIMALS
AFP

Mayan Train, the president's pet project exposing Mexico's cracks

A proposed Mayan tourist train in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula has divided residents in one of the country's poorest regions, known for its indigenous uprisings. "The train will no longer come through here," rejoiced Guadalupe Caceres, 64, at news that the original route was being modified and would no longer pass through her home. "We've lost, goodbye modernity," responded locksmith Ruben Angulo, 49, who was hoping to be rehoused but still has his eyes on one of the half-million jobs the government has promised. The mega works that will cover a 1,500-kilometer loop around the Yucatan peninsula was the signature proposal of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in 2019 to serve the popular tourist hub that includes seaside resorts Cancun and Tulum, as well as the Mayan archeological ruins of Chitzen Itza and Palenque.
TRAFFIC
outbreaknewstoday.com

Belgium: Antwerp Zoo reports COVID-19 in hippos

The Antwerp Zoo in Belgium is reporting two COVID-19 cases in hippopotami, the first such reported cases. The national veterinary laboratory Sciensano confirmed the lab results in two hippos– Imani and Hermien are infected with coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). Both animals show no other symptoms other than a runny nose and are doing well. The animals are in isolation and the caretakers are taking even stricter safety measures.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy