Chasing hippos

Two hippos at a Belgian zoo are in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus. BBC News reports Imani, 14, and Hermien, 41, are doing well after “expelling snot” from their noses, prompting vets at Antwerp Zoo to conduct a COVID-19 test. Many captive and domesticated animals have been infected with the virus worldwide as of recently, forcing zoos to up their restrictions and proceed with extra caution when handling the animals; zoo workers must wear masks and safety goggles, disinfect footwear, and test negative beforehand. “To my knowledge, it’s the first recorded contamination among this species. Throughout the world, this virus has mostly been seen in great apes and felines,” said Francis Vercammen, a vet at Antwerp Zoo.

ANIMALS ・ 10 DAYS AGO