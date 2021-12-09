ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LISTEN: DNR hosting virtual 'Happy Little 5K' to benefit program inspired by Bob Ross

By Wwj Newsroom
 6 days ago

(WWJ) – People around the world are familiar with the work and personality of Bob Ross, the American painter, art instructor and television host who in the ’80s and ’90s shared his love for painting and the environment with millions of viewers on the PBS show, “The Joy of Painting.”

Ross was known for demonstrating seemingly simple brushstrokes that brought gorgeous landscapes – full of happy little trees – to life on the canvas.

Registration is now open for the “Happy Little 5K,” a virtual run put on by the Michigan DNR. Funds raised will go to a program inspired by the late artist.

WWJ’s Erin Vee spoke with Michelle O'Kelly, Fund Developer and Director of Happy Little Trees about the program.

O'Kelly says the event has grown from 1,000 people in its first year, 2019, to nearly 20,000. There are already more than 3,000 people registered for the 2022 event.

Organizers say the event will be capped at 18,500 participants and must be completed between April 22-29. For good measure, Earth Day and Arbor Day serve as bookends for the event.

Registration costs $34. More information on the Happy Little 5K can be found on the DNR's website.

BOB ROSS AND THE DNR
During the Michigan State Parks centennial in 2019, the DNR Parks and Recreation Division pitched a partnership idea to Bob Ross Inc. to help raise awareness of forest protection efforts to help expand the division’s stewardship efforts. The program is now known as Happy Little Trees.

HOW THE PROGRAM WORKS
Through a partnership with the Michigan Department of Corrections, seeds are placed in the care of inmates in one of the department’s correctional education programs where inmates learn horticultural practices and help raise new trees for replanting.

Collection of local native seeds is key to growing trees, shrubs, grasses and plant products for use in state parks within the same geographical region to provide the best opportunity to survive and to emulate local plant communities.

The program has produced more than 100,000 native plants, shrubs and trees since its start in 2004. With support from the Bob Ross partnership, more than 2,100 trees have been planted in 20 state parks across Michigan. The U.S. Forest Service Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and Chateau Grand Traverse also have provided significant support for the program. Visitors to state parks where trees have been planted will see bright green “Happy Little Trees Ahead” signs to note the program’s important contributions.

#Little Trees#Dnr#Earth Day#Parks And Recreation#American#Pbs#The Michigan Dnr#Bob Ross Inc
