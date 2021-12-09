ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington cancels game with No. 5 Gonzaga due to COVID

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — No. 5 Gonzaga’s game against Washington scheduled for Sunday has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Huskies program.

The game will not be made up this season. The schools said Thursday that continuing the series is important and the programs would be working to find a date for the game to be played in Spokane next season.

The Gonzaga game is the third straight game to be postponed or canceled for Washington since a COVID-19 outbreak hit the Huskies last week. Washington’s game at No. 11 Arizona was postponed until January, while its home game against No. 4 UCLA was canceled and officially recorded as a forfeit.

Washington said it would continue “modified workouts” and receive consultation from the program’s medical team as it works toward full practice participation.

During his weekly radio show Tuesday, Washington coach Mike Hopkins said several players had been placed into a 10-day quarantine after testing positive. Hopkins did not specify how many, but said no one has experienced a serious illness.

Washington’s next scheduled game is Dec. 18 vs. Seattle.

___

