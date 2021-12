The Otsego County Board of Representatives held a public hearing about the proposed Otsego County 2022 Shared Services Plan during its Dec. 1 meeting. Otsego County Planning and Solid Waste Director Erik Scrivener outlined the shared services program for the new countywide emergency ambulance service and how it would impact the municipalities that approve the plan. Otsego County is one of 57 counties that participate in the state's County-Wide Shared Services Initiative. The program generates property tax savings by enabling collaboration between local governments across the state, the report said. Counties can then request a one-time state match funding from the state to help fund the program.

OTSEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO