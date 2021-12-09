Valdosta water problem was minor, city says

File photo

VALDOSTA — A recent violation of standards by Valdosta’s water system was minor and has been corrected, the city said Thursday.

For the third quarter of 2021, the water system had a level of HAA5 that was more than is recommended, according to a statement from the city. HAA5 is a disinfection byproduct formed when naturally occurring organics in water react with disinfectants such as chlorine and ozone.

Some people who drink water with high levels of HAA5 during a period of years could be at increased risk of cancer or problems with the liver, kidneys or nervous system, the statement said.

This doesn’t appear to be a concern in Valdosta and residents should not turn to other water supplies, the city said.

The utilities department has taken steps to correct the situation, including a centralized flushing schedule and water storage tank management work, the statement said.

“Though these low levels do not pose a threat to the quality of the water supplied, the city feels it is important that all water quality information be made available,” the city said.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.