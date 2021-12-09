ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ariel Winter Opens Up About Being Cyberbullied Since She Was 12

justjaredjr.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAriel Winter is opening up about experiencing cyberbullying since she was young. The 23-year-old Modern Family actress is recalling when her body started changing after she turned 12 years old, and the commentary from trolls on the internet. “I got called a fat sl-t when I was 13. That...

www.justjaredjr.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

Ariel Winter: I was fat-shamed at the age of 13 – it was ‘rough’

Ariel Winter was called a “fat s***” by her critics when she was just 13. The 22-year-old actress was thrust into the spotlight when she began playing Alex Dunphy on ‘Modern Family’ at the age of 11 and has said that just two years after she began appearing on television screens, she was receiving hate messages from people who body-shamed her.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Modern Family' Star Ariel Winter Recaps Being Body Shamed by Fans at Age 13

Modern Family actress Ariel Winter became a big star at a young age, and she gave fans a recap of the cruel body-shaming she endured at just 13 years old. Winter played Alex Dunphy on the hit ABC sitcom from 2009 until it ended in 2020, and over that time she had to read, and hear about, countless rude comments about her body. She recently recalled some of what she had to live through while appearing on Red Table Talk: The Estefans.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Jauregui
Person
Ariel Winter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyberbullying#Modern Family#Estefans
ohmymag.co.uk

Love Island's Molly-Mae opens up about ‘sad’ changes she’s made since robbery

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about the lasting impact of having her home broken into has had on her. In October, the Manchester flat she shared with boyfriend Tommy Fury was robbed, with burglars making off with a reported £800,000 worth of possessions. Both Molly-Mae and Tommy were in London at an event at the time of the break-in.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
AceShowbiz

Nene Leakes Introduces Designer Boyfriend, Three Months After Husband's Death

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star is seen hanging on to her man's arm as she celebrates her 54th birthday with family and friends, three months after husband's death. AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes apparently has a new man. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star introduced him as she posted a bunch of pictures and clips from her 54th birthday party. She flashed big smiles as she's hanging on to her beau's arm.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez wore a mullet dress and we are completely obsessed

J.Lo has called it – mullet dresses are back, and honestly, we're kind of obsessed. Jennifer Lopez dropped the music video for her new single 'On My Way' from the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, that she is set to star in. Wearing an array of chic ensembles in the video, in one of the shots she can be seen wearing a dreamy mullet dress (yep, the dress style we all have a love/hate relationship with, just like the infamous hairstyle), and we love it all over again.
BEAUTY & FASHION
KTVB

Julia Roberts Celebrates Twins Hazel and Phinnaeus Turning 17 With Adorable Throwback Pic

Julia Roberts is celebrating the birth of her and husband Danny Moder's twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus Moder. The 54-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share an adorable throwback of her children in honor of their 17th birthday. "Seventeen of the Sweetest years of life ✨ 👫♥️🥳. 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂," Julia...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy