Obituaries

Charles Baker

WVNews
 6 days ago

OAKLAND — Charles Wesley “June Bug” Baker Jr., 72, of Oakland, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at his home. Born July 5, 1949, in Kingwood, W.Va., he was the son of the late Charles Wesley Sr. and Maxine Virginia (DeWitt) Baker. He was also preceded...

The Dominion Post

Charles Johnson

Charles Enrico “Chuck” Johnson, 64, of Arthurdale, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, with family by his side. He was born in Osage, on March 30, 1957, a son of the late Charles and Eleanor (Vespi) Johnson. Friends may call at the Field Funeral Home in Masontown, from noon-4 p.m....
ARTHURDALE, WV
My Daily Record.com

Wendy Baker Morgan

DUNN — Wendy Baker Morgan died Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Betsy Johnson Hospital in Dunn. Wendy was born in Harnett County, the daughter of Jimmy and Linda Baker of Erwin and Carolyn and Michael Thomas of Coats. Wendy was a loving caring person, who love the Lord Jesus Christ...
DUNN, NC
elizabethton.com

Maretta “Retta” Baker

Maretta “Retta” Baker, 67, of Elk Park, N.C., walked through the gates of Heaven, Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Watauga Medical Center in Boone, N.C. She was born in Avery County, N.C., to the late John Parlier Jr. and Mary Alice Jones Parlier. Retta was a person of great faith and never wavered in her Christianity during her illness. She was a member of Fall Creek Baptist Church for over 40 years and was a person who loved her daughter, son-in-law, granddaughters and family as well as the birds of the air.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
WVNews

Charles Wieland

BLOUNTS CREEK, N.C. — Charles (Chuck) Wieland, 76 years of age, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 10, 2021. Chuck was a resident of Blounts Creek, N.C., for 12 years. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Sr.; mother, Marie; son, Kenny; sister, Marjorie, and brother, George.
BLOUNTS CREEK, NC
Niles Daily Star

Donna P. Drolet

Donna P. Drolet, 96, died at the home of her daughter early Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, after a brief illness. She was a lifelong resident of Niles having been born in Niles on Feb. 22, 1925, to Byford and Rubie (Canfield) Jones, the eldest of four daughters. She married Louis P. Drolet on June 5, 1948, at St. Mary’s Church in Niles. Together they raised five daughters, Mary Ellen Drolet, Margaret (Jerry) Hansen, Marla (Tim) Stuver and Marissa (Joseph) Ryder of Niles and Martha (Allan) Watrud, of Middleton, Wisconsin all of whom mourn her loss deeply. In addition to her five daughters, she leaves eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren. Her sister, Dorlene Depoy Saratore, of Niles, also survives; two sisters, Anita (Kenneth) Cogswell and Ellen (Don) Morrow preceded her in death.
NILES, MI
Newberry Observer

Newberry Cotillion Club 2021 Debutantes

NEWBERRY — The Cotillion Club of Newberry, South Carolina presented four debutantes at its Winter Ball on Friday, December 3, 2021, at the Country Club of Newberry. Prior to the ball, a President’s Reception was held at the Country Club. The debutantes presented were the following:. Miss Sarah...
NEWBERRY, SC
WVNews

Ellsworth and Peggy Lambert named Fans of the Year

OAKLAND — Ellsworth and Peggy Lambert have been named the “Bob Mayfield Fans of the Year” by Southern High School. This award honors longtime Ram Mr. Dave Mayfield and is done in memory of his brother, Bob, who recently passed away. Dave Mayfield was a longtime Southern High teacher, athletic administrator, mentor, and Ram fan.
HIGH SCHOOL
WVNews

Lewis County outbattles Liberty 41-34

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County bounced back from an opening-night loss to Tucker County and picked up a 41-34 victory over Liberty in front of the home fans. Neither team got off to a clean start in the game as Lewis County struggled with turnovers and the Mountaineers struggled to make shots.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Susan Baker

CRANESVILLE, W.Va. — Susan Kay “Susie” Baker, 64, of Cranesville, W.Va. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 surrounded by her family at Garrett Regional Medical Center. The daughter of Jeanette James Halbritter Lothry of Oakland and the late George E. Lothry, she was born Dec....
CRANESVILLE, PA
northwestgeorgianews.com

Hopkins, Charles

Final Flight - Col. Charles E. Hopkins, USAF retired with 30 years service began his final flight on October 17, 2021. At his bedside were his wife, Peggie and their 3 children, Lisa, Scott and Paige. He is deeply loved, profoundly mourned and never forgotten. To plant a tree in...
OBITUARIES
times-georgian.com

Charles Gore

Mr. Charles Ennis Gore, native of Heard County, was born on Nov. 16, 1926, and passed away at his home on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Mr. Gore was the oldest member of Caney Head United Methodist Church and served as a trustee, song director, Sunday School teacher, and Sunday School superintendent.
HEARD COUNTY, GA

