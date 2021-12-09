South End Transforms Into Movie Set For 'Boston Strangler' Starring Keira Knightley

Jerome Rappaport, a huge figure in Boston’s business and civic world, died on December 6 at age 94. Rappaport, a successful developer and philanthropist, had an enormous impact on Boston over a span of more than 70 years. That included his role as the principal figure in one of the most controversial development project’s in modern Boston history — the razing of the working-class West End neighborhood to make way for the high-end Charles River Park housing complex. The move has been cited by critics as one of the worst examples in the country of the damage done by urban renewal efforts. Rappaport’s extensive civic and philanthropic contributions were detailed in a front-page obituary in the Boston Globe, but the West End saga, an important chapter in the city’s history and in US urban redevelopment policy, was only given a fleeting reference. Two people who played roles in Boston housing and development policy, Jim Vrabel, a former senior research associate at the Boston Redevelopment Authority, and Peter Dreier, a top housing official under Mayor Ray Flynn and now a professor at Occidental College, submitted essays sharply critical of Rappaport’s legacy from the West End project. Together with the Globe obituary, they offer a more complete picture of a central figure in recent Boston history.

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO