South End Transforms Into Movie Set For 'Boston Strangler' Starring Keira Knightley

Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology temporarily...

'Boston Strangler' movie filming in Belmont

BELMONT, Mass. — Hollywood is back in Belmont with the filming of the upcoming movie the “Boston Strangler.”. “I didn’t think we’d get excited, but the whole neighborhood has been talking about it,” Belmont resident Joanne Adduci said. Residents along Statler Road and Waterhouse Road hoped to catch a glimpse...
Belmont's Winn Brook neighborhood transforms into 1960s for 'Boston Strangler' filming

The streets surrounding Winn Brook Elementary School and Statler Road were lined with crowds of people observing the crew of 20th Century Studios as they filmed scenes for the movie, "Boston Strangler," starring Keira Knightley. The movie is based on the true story of reporter Loretta McLaughlin who was the first to connect the murders and break the story of the strangler who allegedly killed 13 women from 1962 to 1964, including Belmont resident Bessie Goldberg who lived on Scott Road and was found dead by her husband on March 11, 1963.
Jerome Rappaport and the destruction of Boston's West End

Jerome Rappaport, a huge figure in Boston’s business and civic world, died on December 6 at age 94. Rappaport, a successful developer and philanthropist, had an enormous impact on Boston over a span of more than 70 years. That included his role as the principal figure in one of the most controversial development project’s in modern Boston history — the razing of the working-class West End neighborhood to make way for the high-end Charles River Park housing complex. The move has been cited by critics as one of the worst examples in the country of the damage done by urban renewal efforts. Rappaport’s extensive civic and philanthropic contributions were detailed in a front-page obituary in the Boston Globe, but the West End saga, an important chapter in the city’s history and in US urban redevelopment policy, was only given a fleeting reference. Two people who played roles in Boston housing and development policy, Jim Vrabel, a former senior research associate at the Boston Redevelopment Authority, and Peter Dreier, a top housing official under Mayor Ray Flynn and now a professor at Occidental College, submitted essays sharply critical of Rappaport’s legacy from the West End project. Together with the Globe obituary, they offer a more complete picture of a central figure in recent Boston history.
Jokr Sets Up Shop in Boston

Jokr, a global delivery platform that aims to deliver products from hyper-local vendors in as short a time as 10 minutes, is expanding into a new U.S. market for the first time since launching in New York earlier this year: Boston. As of today, Jokr’s service is available in several neighborhoods in Beantown’s metro area: Back Bay East, Beacon Hill, West End, Downtown, Leather District, Chinatown, Bay Village, Fort Point, West Broadway, Seaport District and South Boston.
AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Rachel Zegler's baptism by fire

In another timeline, Rachel Zegler would have had her breakthrough moment last December. That was when Steven Spielberg’s rendition of “West Side Story” was supposed to open and introduce the world to the New Jersey high school student who responded to an open call on Twitter and beat out thousands for the part of Maria But the pandemic had other plans.Yet 2021 wasn’t exactly spent waiting in the wings. In fact, her dance card filled up rather quickly: She was cast in and filmed the sequel to “Shazam" and snagged the role of Snow White in the live-action reimagining...
'Boston Strangler' movie set to film in Wellesley

A new Boston Strangler movie is scheduled to be filmed inside a Wellesley home pretty much all day on Jan. 6. We’ll refrain from mentioning the specific location, but neighbors are being notified ahead of time, with some being hit up to rent their driveways for the crew. When filming day comes, it will be pretty obvious where the action is based on signage that will likely read “New England.”
Crews spotted filming 'Boston Strangler' movie in Belmont

BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Production crews were spotted filming the upcoming “Boston Strangler” movie in Belmont on Monday. Decades-old cars and police cruisers were brought in for the shoot near Winn Brook Elementary School. Steel Reel Catering trucks were also seen on set. Actress Keira Knightley is starring in the...
