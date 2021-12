CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In his welcome to Charlottesville press conference, UVA's next head football coach, Tony Elliott set the bar pretty high. He outlined his vision this way, "To become the model program in college football. My goal is to contribute to changing the narrative in college football and demonstrate that you can win at the highest level and you can do so while achieving excellence in education, leadership and service."

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO