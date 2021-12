Just weeks ago the coaching carousel spun frantically creating a frenzy on the recruiting trail long-time relationships with staffs were disrupted. For new head coaches, it has been a whirlwind spring to National Signing Day as they try to salvage a recruiting class in a matter of days. A majority of the targets came off the board during this Early Signing Period, but there are still a few key targets available for February’s signing day.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO