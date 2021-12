Despite the negative feedback from his recent performances, it looks like the New York Giants are likely stuck with Mike Glennon for the rest of the year. That’s not because Glennon is the best option at QB, but because he’s the only experienced option the Giants have if Daniel Jones is shut down for the year. While there initially wasn’t much concern about Jones’ neck sprain, the injury has become the subject of more speculation as no return date has been placed on Jones yet.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO