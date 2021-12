The Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos are in a five-team tie for the playoffs in the AFC. The Bengals have struggled in recent games, posting a 2-4 record over their last six games, including a bad loss to the New York Jets. The Broncos are 4-2 over that span without any bad losses. They do boast wins over the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers in those games. In this article, you’ll find the NFL odds along with my pick and prediction for the Bengals vs. Broncos this weekend.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO