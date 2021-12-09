Bears' Mario Edwards: Logs full practice

The NFL had 37 players test positive for COVID-19 on Monday, with Bears defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. being one of them. The Bears put Edwards on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. Edwards is unvaccinated, meaning he must sit out for 10 days and miss Monday night’s game against the Vikings.
The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Urban Meyer has been fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had the news first. After 13 games, a 2-11 record and a season marred by controversy, embarrassments and missteps, Meyer's NFL experiment has ended. Jaguars owner Shad Khan issued the following statement:. The firing comes hours after...
Mac Jones used the Patriots’ bye week for some R&R with his biggest supporter, girlfriend Sophie Scott. Over the weekend, Scott posted a photo of the couple on Instagram, revealing they enjoyed a “staycation.”. “Much needed relaxing weekend,” Scott shared in a separate Instagram Story, also detailing how...
Kurt Benkert’s wife passed the vibe check. On Tuesday, the Packers backup quarterback shared a funny text from his wife after Sunday’s 45-30 win. For the first time in four NFL seasons, Benkert dressed for the game and saw his first NFL action. The 26-year-old played two snaps, kneeling both times to seal the Packers’ win. After his career-high in playing time, Benkert got a notification from his wife.
The Dallas Cowboys have won two straight to stay atop the NFC East, but that doesn’t mean everything is going well for the franchise. In fact it’s quite the opposite as Dak Prescott continues to struggle. Prescott has been on the receiving end of major criticisms for his...
Along with his records, Super Bowl wins and individual accolades, Tom Brady's peerless longevity is one of the things that will be part of his legacy long after he retires, assuming the 44-year-old ever does decide to hang up his cleats. Brady attributes at least part of his longevity to...
The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
Cleveland defeated Baltimore 24-22 on Sunday afternoon, but it should have never been that close. Browns once held a lead of 24-9 heading into the fourth quarter until the Ravens scored two straight touchdowns and then had a chance to win it. Following the game Baker Mayfield said, “We got...
Josh Allen had one of his best performances on the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but after the Buffalo Bills fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was concern about the quarterback’s health. Allen entered his postgame press conference wearing a walking boot on his left leg. On...
The last minute decision to start backup Gardner Minshew over the injured Jalen Hurts in Week 13 caused Eagles nation to go crazy. Philadelphia fans, local radio stations, and even national media outlets questioned if this was the beginning of yet another Eagles quarterback controversy. Despite the noise and chaos,...
The older brother of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed was murdered in Louisiana on Friday night. Authorities said that T'Qarontarion Harrison was allegedly stabbed in the back by a 47-year-old Angela Washington.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
A day after he initially defended his decision to punt on a key fourth-and-1 situation in the fourth quarter of an eventual 45-30 loss to the Packers, Bears coach Matt Nagy on Monday expressed regret in his choice.
Packers receiver Davante Adams is tired of people mocking his quarterback. Adams put out a tweet on Monday afternoon asking “When has mocking the belt ever worked out well?”. This comes after Robert Quinn mocked Aaron Rodgers after he sacked him in the first half of Sunday night’s game....
The Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) will meet on Thursday Night Football a primetime battle between AFC West foes. The Chiefs are coming off a commanding 48-9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders to extend their division lead. The Chargers defeated the New York Giants last week, 37-21, improving to 8-5 on the year.
It’s pretty rare – OK, extremely rare – to see an NFL team play multiple quarterbacks. It can happen at the college level, on occasion, but at the professional level, you almost never see it. You’ll apparently be seeing it with the Panthers, though. On Sunday,...
