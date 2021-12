Dalton (hand) is expected to be available for Monday Night Football against the Vikings in Week 15, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Rapoport reports that the Dalton's non-throwing hand has a small break, but it doesn't require surgery and should heal within a week. If Dalton is available for Week 15, he will resume backing up rookie Justin Fields, which would shift Nick Foles back to No. 3 on the depth chart.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO