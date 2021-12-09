Top 10 Linux Distributions for KDE Plasma [Compared]

In this article, we are going to explore the 5 best terminal-based Linux monitoring tools. Everyone will agree that Linux monitoring tools are required to ensure a healthy Linux infrastructure. Hence, a performance monitoring solution becomes important to observe the health, activities, and capability of your Linux systems.
Packing three months’ worth of improvements since the Plasma Mobile Gear 21.08 update, Plasma Mobile Gear 21.12 is the first release of the software suite to switch its telephony stack from oFono to ModemManager. As you may know, ModemManager integrates with the NetworkManager network management daemon, which is currently...
Users of Google Chrome have been told to download and update their software with an emergency patch that fixes a potentially dangerous security flaw. The company has issued Chrome 96.0.4664.110 for Windows, Mac, and Linux, to address a high-severity zero-day vulnerability for its web browser that has apparently already been exploited.
Guess what, folks? Freespire 8.0 is available to download immediately. This version of the Ubuntu-based operating system utilizes Linux kernel 5.4.0-91 LTS while using Xfce 4.16 as its desktop environment. This no-nonsense distribution is fairly lightweight and easy to use, making it a good choice for Linux newbies; particularly with aging (not obsolete) hardware.
ChimeraOS is a Linux distribution aimed at gamers who primarily want a more console-like big-screen experience. A new release with ChimeraOS 28 is now available. With this fresh upgrade it comes with some freshened up internals like Linux Kernel 5.15.5, Mesa 21.2.5, NVIDIA 495.44, RetroArch 1.9.13 and updates to their own built-in apps and tooling. Additionally there's now improved support for Xbox controllers connected via Bluetooth, an issue with the chimera app server crashing under certain conditions when loading MangoHud configuration files was solved and they also fixed an issue with the system updater which could result in an unbootable system under certain conditions.
The du (Disk Usage) command reports the estimated amount of disk space used by files and directories on a machine. In this article, we’ll learn to use the du command to find disk usage in Linux. We will also explore some of its more frequently used options to modify the command’s output in a variety of formats to meet your needs.
NetBeans IDE is a free, open-source Java Integrated Development Environment that enables users to quickly develop Java EE, Java desktop, and web applications. It also supports HTML5 application development with CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. Learn how to install NetBeans IDE on Debian 11 here.
In this tutorial we’ll explain how to change user passwords in Linux, from the command line, using the passwd command. We’ll show you how to change your current user’s password, as well as how to change, expire, or lock passwords for other users.
PING is undoubtedly a millennial word. It’s rooted in quotidian life and henceforth has become a concept to be unveiled. Many of us might be known of the fact that the word ‘ping‘ is not actually a word but an acronym. PING stands for Packet Internet Groper.
So you’ve just installed a fresh copy of Linux Mint 20 and are ready to make the most of your new system. How do you move forward? In this guide, we will highlight some of the useful tools to consider installing which will enhance your user experience in Linux Mint.
On my PC I’ve worked with VirtualBox for years. Then VirtualBox, for some reason, was removed from the Debian repository. As I wasn’t using those VMs for something critical, I’ve just didn’t bother to find out why, or to search some alternate repo. A few months ago I need some virtual machines on my PC, so I began working with gnome-boxes.
Learn how to migrate Google Chrome browser profiles, bookmarks, and settings from Windows to Linux here. Google Chrome is one of the most popular applications in the browser market. It is available in all major platforms like Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, and IOS. If you recently switched from Windows to...
Fwupd 1.7.3 introduces support for Nordic Semiconductor nRF secure devices, adds a sync-bkc sub-command to ensure a known set of firmware versions, adds FuArchiveFirmware support for plugins that use archives as firmware files, adds sector size properties and a quirkable page to FuCfiDevice, and makes Upower and powerd support optional.
Ubuntu 21.04 will reach end of life on January 20th, 2022. At that time, Canonical will stop offering updates for the Hirsute Hippo release. Powered by Linux kernel 5.11 and built around the GNOME 3.38 desktop environment series (with support for GNOME 40 apps), Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) also introduced PipeWire support, nftables as the default firewall backend, support for smart card authentication, and a redesigned Yaru dark theme.
Linux Mint 20.3 was unveiled in early October 2021 and it’s scheduled for release near the Christmas holidays. The Linux Mint team already shared some of the new features coming to this update in the Linux Mint 20 series, which is based on the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series and supported for 5 years.
Linux Cockpit is a browser-based user interface for Linux systems. Linux Cockpit can be used as an alternative to a command-line or GUI tools like top, free, htop, lsof, iotop, and lots of others to monitor resource usage such as CPU/Memory/Disk I/O and processes running on your system.
CasaOS is compatible with mainstream hardware platforms, x86 PCs, NUCs, and Raspberry Pi. The Docker-based solution offers enough openness for developers to participate in it. Learn more about the open-source home cloud here.
Comments / 0