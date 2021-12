LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — Two cases of suspected murder-suicide have rocked the area on the heels of the holidays. Over the weekend, police said a man killed his ex-girlfriend in Baltimore before killing his ex-wife in Columbia and turning the gun on himself. On Monday, Baltimore County Police found a husband and wife shot dead in an apparent murder-suicide. Attorney Dorothy Lennig, the Director of Domestic Violence Legal Clinic at the House of Ruth, said holiday stress isn’t what these incidents stem from. “I think the holidays can be stressful for people,” Lennig said. “Just any kind of added stress can add to...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO