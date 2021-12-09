ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Inside the Numbers: Panthers vs Falcons Game Preview

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 6 days ago

The Carolina Panthers (5-7) are fresh off of their much-needed bye week and are set to return to action on Sunday to play host to the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) inside Bank of America Stadium.

What will happen when these two NFC South division rivals clash on Sunday? Let's take a look.

When the Panthers have the ball

Panthers offenseStatsFalcons defense

308.7 (29th)

Total Yards Per Game/Allowed

367.1 (25th)

111.3 (16th)

Rushing Yards Per Game/Allowed

119.3 (22nd)

4.01 (24th)

Rushing Yards Per Attempt/Allowed

4.23 (15th)

197.4 (29th)

Passing Yards Per Game/Allowed

247.8 (18th)

31 (T-21st)

Sacks Allowed/Sacks

15 (32nd)

34.8 (28th)

Third Down Efficiency

48.3 (30th)

19.7 (24th)

Points Per Game/Allowed

27.7 (31st)

After losing seven of the last nine games, head coach Matt Rhule decided to go in a different direction offensively, parting ways with offensive coordinator Joe Brady. Running backs coach and senior offensive assistant, Jeff Nixon, will assume the coordinating duties for the remainder of the 2021 season. Nixon and Rhule's relationship dates all the way back to high school when the two were teammates at State College Area High School in Pennsylvania. When Rhule was named the head coach at Baylor, Rhule hired Nixon to be his offensive play-caller. So when the opportunity arose, it was a no-brainer who he would turn to for the final five games.

"He's going to play to the guys' strengths. He's disciplined, he's not emotional," Rhule said of Nixon. "That's one of the things I like most about Jeff is that he's even-keeled. He doesn't really get too high or too low. The biggest thing I want to see from him in addition to the staff is our ability to adjust when people do something different. We've only scored 18 points on the whole year [coming out of the half/third quarter], another seven on a punt block. I'd like to see us be a team that adjusts as the game goes on and reacts to how people are playing us."

One of the main reasons Joe Brady was canned came from the unwillingness to run the football. That's something that Nixon should have no problem doing. "He has some old school in him. You know, run the football - he knows the importance of it obviously, he's a running back coach," Panthers DC Phil Snow said. "Joe's comes from a more passing background and [Jeff] Nixon's more running."

In the Panthers 19-13 win over the Falcons in late October, Carolina rushed the ball 47 times for 203 yards. Keep in mind this was before Christian McCaffrey's return. Ameer Abdullah provided a jolt to the offense that day totaling 66 all-purpose yards on eleven touches. With McCaffrey sidelined for the rest of the year, you can expect new play-caller Jeff Nixon to lean on Abdullah and rookie Chuba Hubbard in the run game.

When the Falcons have the ball

Falcons offenseStatsPanthers defense

316.3 (24th)

Total Yards Per Game/Allowed

290.9 (2nd)

88.0 (T-27th)

Rushing Yards Per Game/Allowed

114.3 (17th)

3.74 (29th)

Rushing Yards Per Attempt/Allowed

4.13 (13th)

228.3 (17th)

Passing Yards Per Game/Allowed

176.7 (2nd)

26 (T-17th)

Sacks Allowed/Sacks

32 (T-4th)

40.3 (16th)

Third Down Efficiency

35.1 (5th)

18.0 (27th)

Points Per Game/Allowed

21.1 (7th)

Even after a couple of bad outings against Washington and Miami, the Carolina Panthers still have one of the best units in the league and rank near the top of the NFL in several defensive categories. This week, however, the Panthers will have to change some things up after losing starting cornerback Donte Jackson (groin) for the remainder of the season. Defensive coordinator Phil Snow said Thursday that Stephon Gilmore will see some more snaps but will probably live in the neighborhood of 50ish snaps or so. C.J. Henderson and Rashaan Melvin are two other guys that Snow has grown fond of and will rotate into the game at certain junctures. At this time, no one has been named starter in place of Jackson, opposite of A.J. Bouye.

Aside from figuring out who is going to start at corner, the Panthers have to find some answers as to how to get off the field. Although they have the 5th-best 3rd down defense in the league, failing to come up with stops on critical downs has been what has hurt this team most in the previous two losses.

"The last two ball games, they've been 6/14 basically which is 40% but we've been in the 20s in some games," Snow said. "Like if you take the Washington game, it's amazing how four plays can change the game. If you look at that game, the two fourth downs that they went for it at about midfield. 4th & 6 and 4th & 3, if we make both those plays, they hardly score any points and it flips the field. The same thing last week [vs Miami]. A couple plays if we make them, probably change the game a little bit. So, we've got to win third down and fourth down. One of the problems is when you're playing teams that have nothing to lose, you're going to get a lot more fourth downs. It's hard to stop anybody in this league or any level when you have four downs."

Fortunately for Snow and the Panthers' defense, Atlanta struggled to convert third downs in the last matchup in October. The Falcons went 3/10 on third downs with one of those conversions coming late in the third quarter. Matt Ryan had an awful day throwing the ball but much of that was due to the Panthers dominating the line of scrimmage and pressuring the pocket. Ryan was brought to the ground for three sacks on the day and was hit a total of eight times. On top of that, he threw two interceptions. One was a poor decision that went directly to Shaq Thompson and the other was an underthrown ball that Stephon Gilmore came down with to seal the game. If the Panthers can get to Ryan, they should be able to limit Atlanta's scoring opportunities.

With both teams coming into this one at 5-7, it's a must-win game for each side. For the Panthers, they have a brutal four-game stretch that awaits them, so there's no way around it. Carolina has to win this one to stay alive.

The Panthers and Falcons are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. EST from Bank of America Stadium. The game will be televised on FOX.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments / 0

Related
AllPanthers

It's Cam Newton & P.J. Walker For Now, but Sam Darnold Could be Returning

Since Sam Darnold landed on injured reserve, the Panthers have been rolling with Cam Newton and P.J. Walker at quarterback. It's not necessarily a two-quarterback system considering most of Walker's reps are coming at the end of half/game due to having more knowledge of the two-minute offense as opposed to Newton who has only been in the building for a few weeks.
NFL
AllPanthers

Why Moving on From Matt Rhule Now Would Make Zero Sense

When he was hired to become the head coach of the Carolina Panthers, Matt Rhule knew the situation he was stepping into. It was a franchise that needed to start anew and essentially flip its entire roster, meaning that success wasn't expected to happen immediately. Here we are with four...
NFL
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Mello Miller: More Surprised With Matt Rhule’s Struggles Than Urban Meyer’s

There have been many successful college football coaches that have made the jump to the NFL, and it didn't work out. Names that come to mind our Lou Holtz who won a national championship at Notre Dame, Steve Spurrier who won a championship at Florida, Bobby Petrino who built Louisville into a national program, and oh Nick Saban who is arguably the best coach in the history of college football. When the Panthers lured away Matt Rhule from Baylor and outbid the Giants to get him, it was perceived that David Tepper had found in Carolina what Mike Tomlin is...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
The Big Lead

Urban Meyer Fired By Jacksonville Jaguars

Urban Meyer has been fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had the news first. After 13 games, a 2-11 record and a season marred by controversy, embarrassments and missteps, Meyer's NFL experiment has ended. Jaguars owner Shad Khan issued the following statement:. The firing comes hours after...
NFL
FanSided

Dolphins LB on former college coach Urban Meyer: ‘Not surprised’

A linebacker who once played for Urban Meyer doesn’t seem too shocked with the way Meyer’s NFL career appears to be going. The whole experiment involving Urban Meyer and coaching in the NFL might be coming to an end. His time with the Jacksonville Jaguars has turned out to be a disaster as controversy and scandal appear to somehow continue to follow Meyer everywhere he goes.
NFL
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donte Jackson
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Chuba Hubbard
Person
Jeff Nixon
New York Post

Mac Jones, girlfriend Sophie Scott enjoyed ‘much-needed’ Patriots bye week

Mac Jones used the Patriots’ bye week for some R&R with his biggest supporter, girlfriend Sophie Scott. Over the weekend, Scott posted a photo of the couple on Instagram, revealing they enjoyed a “staycation.”. “Much needed relaxing weekend,” Scott shared in a separate Instagram Story, also detailing how...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Text From Packers Quarterback’s Wife Going Viral

Kurt Benkert’s wife passed the vibe check. On Tuesday, the Packers backup quarterback shared a funny text from his wife after Sunday’s 45-30 win. For the first time in four NFL seasons, Benkert dressed for the game and saw his first NFL action. The 26-year-old played two snaps, kneeling both times to seal the Packers’ win. After his career-high in playing time, Benkert got a notification from his wife.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ball Games#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#The Atlanta Falcons#Bank Of America Stadium#Nfc South
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released Quarterback On Monday

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bills Announce Injury Diagnosis For Josh Allen

Josh Allen had one of his best performances on the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but after the Buffalo Bills fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was concern about the quarterback’s health. Allen entered his postgame press conference wearing a walking boot on his left leg. On...
NFL
AllPanthers

AllPanthers

Charlotte, NC
104
Followers
968
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPanthers is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Carolina Panthers

Comments / 0

Community Policy