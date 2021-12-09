ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girlfriend: Daunte Wright was 'just gasping' after shooting

By AMY FORLITI, STEVE KARNOWSKI Associated Press
San Mateo Daily Journal
 6 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The woman who was riding with Daunte Wright when he was pulled over by police tearfully testified on Thursday about the chaos right after an officer shot him, saying she screamed at Wright trying to get a response but that he "wasn’t answering me and he was just...

Trial continues for the shooting death of Daunte Wright

ABC NEWS– The trial of former Minnesota Police Officer Kim Potter continues in the shooting death of Daunte Wright, after emotional testimony Thursday. The woman who was riding in Wright’s car breaking down as she described her frantic effort to try and save him after the fatal shot.
Valeria Smith Sentenced To Prison Time In Connection With Stepmother’s Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four days after her father was found guilty of first-degree murder, Valeria Smith was back in court for her sentencing. But instead of walking free on Monday, the judge decided to hold her to the terms of a plea agreement that stated she would get 10 years in prison, with all but five years suspended, in connection to stepmother’s murder. Besides the prison sentence, 31-year-old Valeria Smith was also ordered to serve three years’ probation after pleading guilty to an accessory charge in the 2018 murder of Jacquelyn Smith. WJZ spoke with her attorney just hours after the sentencing. Brandon...
'Home Alone' Star Accused of Strangling Girlfriend in Incident That Led to 911 Call

Actor Devin Ratray, better known to Home Alone fans as Buzz McCallister from the beloved holiday classic, is facing a domestic violence accusation after an incident last week that led to police being called to his hotel room. Ratray, who starred as Macaulay Culkin's older brother in the first two Home Alone films, was staying at a Hyatt near downtown Oklahoma City when police responded to a domestic dispute between him and his girlfriend, TMZ reports. Ratray's girlfriend reportedly filed a police report a day after the incident; TMZ reports she claims the actor strangled her and put his hand over her mouth. She says she bit his hand, he punched her in the face and she escaped to a stairwell. She then gathered her belongings and left, waiting for police to arrive. No arrests have been made.
Man Pronounced Dead Wakes Up in Morgue Freezer

One man got a second chance at life after his doctors believed him to be dead. A motorcycle accident left him in the hospital with no signs of life. It wasn’t until the next day when his family visited the morgue when the man woke up. The next time you...
Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
WARRANT ARREST MADE IN WALMART PARKING LOT

A warrant arrest was made on a Brenham man Friday after a Brenham Police Officer recognized him in the Walmart parking lot. On Friday, Officer Armando Guerra was in the parking lot of Walmart when he observed Joaquin Santos Echeverria, age 26. Echeverria had two outstanding warrants out of Washington County. He was placed in custody for Aggravated Kidnapping and Sexual Abuse and Violation of a Bond or Protective Order by Assaulting or Stalking. Echeverria was also charged with a warrant out Waller County for Failure to Appear for Abandon or Endanger Child Criminal Negligence and Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was booked in Washington County Jail.
‘He was very sorrowful’: FedEx driver caught dumping packages blames grief as $25k worth of goods lost

A delivery driver accused of dumping more than $25,000 (£18,800) worth of FedEx packages into a ravine was “sorrowful”, authorities in Blount County, Alabama, have said.Deandre Rayshaun Charleston was named as the 22-year-old driver accused of dumping almost 400 packages, not far from the town of Hayden, on Friday.He was said to have dumped parcels between 17 and 23 November because his family were dealing with grief at the time, said Blount County sheriff Mark Moon, and did not want to deliver them. FedEx were forced to recover the packages – of which 250 did not reach their final destination...
