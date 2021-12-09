ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Money Sought for Struggling Citrus Industry

 6 days ago

TALLAHASSEE --- As a forecast was lowered for Florida’s orange production, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday proposed increasing state funding for the struggling citrus industry by 5 percent. DeSantis included $29.2 million for the citrus industry as part of a proposed $99.7 billion budget for the fiscal year...

Citrus industry takes root in southwest Georgia

NEWTON — When a property has been farmed and managed by the same family for almost a century and a half, it inevitably evolves with each generation that becomes its conservators. This is certainly the case of the property in Baker County that has been in the Jarvis family since the 1880s.
Regulators' endless devotion to fracking industry will cost Ohioans in money, health

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Oil and Gas Resource Management has once again demonstrated its complete fealty to the fracking industry. It has done so by its continuing failure to propose rules to appropriately protect the environment and public health from the consequences of the irresponsible handling, processing and disposal of toxic, radioactive frack waste.
Ron Desantis
LETTER: Gov. DeSantis' inaction is killing our manatees

As Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ignores climate change, manatees are starving to death — 1,000 have died this year. The seagrass which is their main diet is being suffocated by pollutants and algae blooms. Almost 97 percent of the seagrass in the Indian River Lagoon has disappeared where 500 manatees have died this year.
EDITORIAL: Can someone tell Ladapo to be quiet?

OUR POSITION: Florida’s recently appointed surgeon general is doing nothing significant to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. We’re curious if Gov. Ron DeSantis is playing a joke on us by supporting Joseph Ladapo as Florida’s surgeon general, or if he is using the new appointee to spread the message that he truly believes in.
Don’t Be Surprised When You Get Omicron

My breakthrough infection started with a scratchy throat just a few days before Thanksgiving. Because I’m vaccinated, and had just tested negative for COVID-19 two days earlier, I initially brushed off the symptoms as merely a cold. Just to be sure, I got checked again a few days later. Positive. The result felt like a betrayal after 18 months of reporting on the pandemic. And as I walked home from the testing center, I realized that I had no clue what to do next.
CDC Chief Just Issued This "Critical" COVID Warning

CDC Chief Dr. Rochelle Walensky said today that Omicron cases were rising substantially in America, even as Delta remains the most prevalent coronavirus variant. "During the week that ended on Saturday, Omicron accounted for 2.9 percent of cases across the country, up from 0.4 percent in the previous week, according to agency projections released on Tuesday," reports the Times. "In the region comprising New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the percentage of Omicron infections had already reached 13.1 percent." What should you be concerned about, and how can you help prevent an Omicron infection? Read on for five live-saving pieces of advice from Walensky—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
This State Has the Highest Unemployment in America

The current national unemployment rate is 4.2%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics in its “The Employment Situation — November 2021” report. It is hard to imagine that unemployment was three times that just a year and a half ago. The economy added 210,000 jobs in November after adding 546,000 jobs in October — […]
30 Biggest U.S. Food Recalls of 2021

Product recalls are common in an economy the size of the United States, but the most disconcerting recalls are the safety-related recalls, such as dangerous baby seats, mobile phones that spontaneously combust, or food that’s been contaminated with pathogens, foreign material, or undeclared allergens. The Food Safety and Inspection Service, an agency of the U.S. […]
