NHL

Blackhawks, Maple Leafs complete trade

theahl.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired defenseman Chad Krys from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Kurtis Gabriel. Krys, 23, has recorded one assist in eight games with the AHL’s Rockford...

theahl.com

Sports
