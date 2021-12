This did not wear well. On February 22, 2019, a story posted on Gentleman's Quarterly website was headlined: "The Racist, Homophobic Attack on Jussie Smollett Is America's Endgame. When one of the most famous black and gay men in America is not safe, the message is clearer than it has ever been." One of the most famous black and gay men? Count me among the multitudes who said, "Who is Jussie Smollett?"

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO