Peace Is the Prize

As we approach the end of the second year of our global COVID-19 pandemic during this holiday season, several television shows, many filmed post-lockdown, have emerged around the theme of taking stock of our lives. The pandemic has fundamentally altered some things in our social consciousness; it exposed how quickly society as we know it can disappear, and how even moving forward, some aspects will never be quite the same. While with vaccinations and masks, we’ve creaked back into a vague simulacrum of life as we knew it pre-COVID, there remains fear and uncertainty and a now chronic and deep sense of vulnerability that we may never quite shake.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO