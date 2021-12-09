One Up XP Show – Gang Beasts

If you recall to episode 15 we played a game called Human Fall Flat. This week we play a game called Gang Beasts which is the same toddler balanced characters but now we fight each other! A lot of fun as Klam, LifeStyles, YurFatMan and myself laugh so hard we cry!

This weeks podcast highlights come from a high school program and a middle school program! First up we have Marion High School! Kind of on an island of their own as they don’t have local competition just yet but that isn’t stopping them from carrying on! Coach Mayer and the kids sit down with us to talk all of the impacts and what they would like to do in the future!

The next podcast highlight is more of an interview highlight! I had the opportunity to talk to the Sault Ste. Marie Middle School Esports team! The have finished in the top 20 out of 300 schools in the nation for their A team and the B team finished in the top 10 in the nation out of 300 schools! Absolutely insane! We sit down with their Coach Barton St. Peter and a player by the name of Caden Person!