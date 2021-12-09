Man dies, woman injured after double shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a man died Thursday and a woman was injured after a shooting on the city's west side.

Police responded to the 3700 block of St. Thomas Blvd around 5 p.m. and found both victims with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound(s).

The man was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified him as Jeffrey Venerable, 34.

A 22-year-old woman was arrested on a preliminary murder charge for her alleged involvement in the shooting. Her name has not been released, and WRTV does not name suspects until formal charges have been filed.

No information on what led up to the shooting was given.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Gary Smith at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Gary.Smith@indy.gov . You can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous.