Major RTP employer drafting plans to lay off more than 1,000, report says

By Rowan Walrath
Triangle Business Journal
 6 days ago
A large employer in Research Triangle Park could be primed to lay off hundreds of workers. Biogen Inc. is concocting a restructuring plan that would result in the termination of more than 1,000 employees, according to an investigation by Stat News. Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) is headquartered in the Boston...

