Looking Back at Ruth Burotte’s Solo Exhibition in Miami

In 2019, British rock band Def Leppard was inducted into the Rock ’n Roll Hall of Fame. During their acceptance speech, lead singer Joe Elliot acknowledged the resiliency of drummer Rick Allen, who lost his left arm in a tragic car accident in 1984. However, the incident never stopped Allen from playing, and he continues to perform with Def Leppard to this day. Also a talented visual artist, Allen creates abstract pieces “built from rhythm.” His new exhibition at the Wentworth Gallery in Phipps Plaza, “Wings of Hope 2021,” will be accompanied by a talk from the artist, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 11 and 12. Allen joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to speak about creating decades’ worth of music and art, despite extraordinary challenges.
