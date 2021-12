Dennis Quaid has created the production company Bonniedale with Ben Howard and his wife Laura Quaid. He and his partners have big film and television projects planned. One of the first projects is American Pride about the famed country and gospel singer Charley Pride. The Empire writer Dianne Houston will be writing the script for the film. Craig Brewer, who directed Dolemite and Coming to America 2, will be directing the picture. The production company Bonniedale will produce with Craig Brewer as well. Quaid will star in the biopic as “Cowboy” Jack Clement; he wrote and recorded many of Charley Pride’s hits. Clement so happened to be a mentor to Dennis Quaid for his own music career. Laura Quaid and Ben Howard are equally eager to make the biopic. Howard had previously produced the film Blue Miracle, starring Quaid.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO