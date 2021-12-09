Number of active COVID cases up by 21

(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday reported 9042 additional cases and reinfections of COVID-19 over the past weekend, and 46 more deaths. The state is likely to break the 10,000 death mark for the pandemic either Wednesday or Thursday, with the current death toll sitting at 9964. Of the deaths reported over the time period of last Friday at 4 a.m. to Monday at 4 a.m., five deaths were from our local area. Two victims, in their late 40s and early 70s, were from Kandiyohi County. Swift County also had two victims, one in their late 60s and another in their late 80s. And there was a victim in their Early 50s from Stearns County. As for coronavirus cases, 349 were from Stearns County, 67 were from Kandiyohi, there were 55 from Pope, 36 from Meeker, 13 from Renville, 10 from Chippewa and 6 from Swift County. Figures regarding testing over the 3 day period were not complete.

KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO