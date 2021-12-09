ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Number of active COVID cases up by 21

By The Wyoming News Exchange
Gillette News Record
 6 days ago

The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 21 on Thursday. The Wyoming Department of Health, in its regular coronavirus update, said it received 130 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases on Thursday, along with reports of 50 new probable cases. Also on Thursday, the...

www.gillettenewsrecord.com

indianapublicradio.org

93 more Hoosiers are dead from COVID-19

The Indiana Department of Health reported 93 more statewide COVID-19 deaths, Tuesday, driving Indiana’s pandemic death toll up to 17,230. 4,241 new positive tests were recorded Tuesday, with the state’s seven-day positivity rate hitting 14.7 percent. Delaware County reported 48 new, positive coronavirus cases with a seven-day positivity...
INDIANA STATE
willmarradio.com

5 local COVID-19-related deaths reported in the local area over the weekend

(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday reported 9042 additional cases and reinfections of COVID-19 over the past weekend, and 46 more deaths. The state is likely to break the 10,000 death mark for the pandemic either Wednesday or Thursday, with the current death toll sitting at 9964. Of the deaths reported over the time period of last Friday at 4 a.m. to Monday at 4 a.m., five deaths were from our local area. Two victims, in their late 40s and early 70s, were from Kandiyohi County. Swift County also had two victims, one in their late 60s and another in their late 80s. And there was a victim in their Early 50s from Stearns County. As for coronavirus cases, 349 were from Stearns County, 67 were from Kandiyohi, there were 55 from Pope, 36 from Meeker, 13 from Renville, 10 from Chippewa and 6 from Swift County. Figures regarding testing over the 3 day period were not complete.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Vermont With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 48.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 7. More than 782,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 31.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending December 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
VERMONT STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 694 New Cases, 6 More Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 694 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths. Of the new cases, 417 are confirmed cases and 217 are probable. The six new deaths all happened in December. One person was in the 25-49 age group, one was in the 50-64 age group and four were 65 or older. There have been 9,708 total hospitalizations and 160,084 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,540. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
State
Wyoming State
Torrington Telegram

Active coronavirus cases up by 59

The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 59 on Wednesday, according to state figures. Figures from the Wyoming Department of Health showed the department received 156 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases on Wednesday and 27 reports of new probable cases. Also on Wednesday, the number of reports...
PUBLIC HEALTH
magnoliareporter.com

6 p.m. Wednesday COVID-19 local report: Union County active cases up 10 to 66

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Tuesday. Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,414+1. Month ago: 3,385. Year ago: 1,127. Current confirmed and probable active cases – 6. Month ago: 11. Year ago: 145. Total...
MAGNOLIA, AR
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 46 More Deaths Reported, Positivity Rate At 10.6%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A year after the first COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Minnesota, state health officials on Tuesday reported 9,042 new cases of COVID-19 and 46 deaths. In all, 9,964 Minnesotans have died of the virus since March of 2020. Of the deaths reported Tuesday, four were people in their 30s. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state has seen 969,450 cases of COVID-19, including 11,583 reinfections. The seven-day average positivity rate is still above the “high risk” threshold at 10.6% as of Dec. 6, though the figure has declined in the past few days. Still, the state is...
MINNESOTA STATE
b93radio.com

1,000 COVID CASES ACTIVE IN SHEBOYGAN COUNTY ON MONDAY

The Sheboygan County Division of Public Health reported 1,000 active cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Monday’s report, declining from Friday’s 1,117. That decline over the weekend is in line with established patterns for the last several months. 72 new positives were received since Friday, with 189 recoveries in the same period. 19,431 persons in all have experienced a COVID-19 infection in Sheboygan County, with 176 persons dying as a result. The toll has not increased since November 16.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Houston Chronicle

Active COVID cases trending upward in Montgomery County

Montgomery County Health officials confirmed an increase in active COVID-19 cases Tuesday as the new omicron variant makes its way across the nation. Active cases increased by 238 to 1,129. The total number of COVID-19 cases is now 90,353. According to information from the Montgomery County Public Health District, total case numbers include confirmed and probable cases.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
boreal.org

Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Hopeful signs amid high case counts

Tayjah Davis, 12, receives a COVID-19 shot during a youth vaccination clinic in Minneapolis on Nov. 19. Photo: Tim Evans for MPR News, file. From Minnesota Public Radio News - December 10, 2021. Minnesota’s newest COVID-19 data shows the pandemic remains firmly dug in across the state. However, there are...
MINNESOTA STATE
butlerradio.com

Latest COVID Update Includes Four More Local Deaths

Four more people have died locally over the past several days as a result of serious COVID-19 symptoms at Butler Memorial Hospital. The hospital reported two COVID-related deaths to the state on Thursday. The hospital reported one COVID-related death to the state on Saturday. The hospital reported one more COVID-related...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Kokomo Perspective

COVID-19 spread is uncontrolled in most of northern Indiana

The spread of COVID-19 currently is uncontrolled across nearly the entire northern third of the state, and the rest of Indiana's counties appear likely to earn the red classification in the weeks ahead, according to the Indiana Department of Health. Data released Wednesday by the state health agency show 46...
INDIANA STATE
easttexasradio.com

Lamar County COVID Update

The Paris-Lamar County Health District reports three new positive PCR COVID tests and eight new positive Antigen tests. In addition, they said there are no recent deaths from the virus, and the number of active cases of the disease has increased to 75.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
EatThis

CDC Chief Just Issued This "Critical" COVID Warning

CDC Chief Dr. Rochelle Walensky said today that Omicron cases were rising substantially in America, even as Delta remains the most prevalent coronavirus variant. "During the week that ended on Saturday, Omicron accounted for 2.9 percent of cases across the country, up from 0.4 percent in the previous week, according to agency projections released on Tuesday," reports the Times. "In the region comprising New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the percentage of Omicron infections had already reached 13.1 percent." What should you be concerned about, and how can you help prevent an Omicron infection? Read on for five live-saving pieces of advice from Walensky—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Covid Case Data Remains Offline; Doctors Warn Of Surging Hospitalizations As State Makes Emergency Hospital Plans

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cleaning crews in protective gear sprayed disinfectant inside Baltimore’s Dunbar High School Wednesday, which remains closed due to a covid outbreak. At Bowie State University, an outbreak of 80 cases is linked to gatherings off-campus. 1151 people hospitalized in Maryland; CEO of the Maryland Hospital Association says many are at their “tipping point.” Rise in hospitalizations still driven by delta variant and the unvaccinated here. Calvert Co. hospital at capacity @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) December 15, 2021 While many schools are updating their case numbers, much of the Maryland Department of Health’s Covid-19 dashboard remains offline because of a...
BALTIMORE, MD

