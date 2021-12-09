Late Fitness Check | Gameweek Sixteen

Marcelo Bielsa has shrugged off his side’s mounting disciplinary issues and says he will not alter his message despite seven Leeds United players teetering on the brink of suspension ahead of Tuesday night’s trip to Manchester CityMandatory suspensions are the last thing Bielsa needs as his squad continues to struggle with an injury crisis from which there appears to be no immediate respite, with all those who missed Saturday’s draw at Chelsea remaining sidelined.But with five more players booked at Stamford Bridge more yellow cards against Pep Guardiola’s men could further hamper Bielsa’s hopes of wrenching his side out...

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO