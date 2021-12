Love it in earnest or consider it a guilty pleasure, there’s no denying that the internet could not stop talking about the first season of Emily In Paris last year. In fact, Netflix revealed it was viewed by an astonishing 58 million households during its first 28 days, making it the platform's most popular comedy series of 2020. With a new season on the way, Netflix's (somewhat divisive) Emily in Paris empire is growing, including a themed makeup collection with iconically Parisian brand, Lancôme. “For the Love of Paris Collection” was released Tuesday December 7, inspired by Paris itself and Emily’s “unapologetically fun, modern style”.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 7 DAYS AGO